Banyan & Bamboo Launches AI-Powered “365 Beauty Blueprint” for Personalized Aesthetic Wellness in Austin

Women-Led Spa Debuts Year-Round Aesthetic Strategy Backed by AI

Banyan & Bamboo Day Spa + Med Spa, a boutique, women-led studio in the heart of Austin, today announces the launch of its signature 365 Beauty Blueprint, a highly personalized treatment plan guided by advanced AI skin mapping. This milestone reflects the spa’s commitment to natural, data-backed results in regenerative aesthetics, setting a new standard for long-term self-care.

In a field often driven by fleeting trends and one-size-fits-all treatments, Banyan & Bamboo introduces a new kind of beauty planning – one rooted in personalization, cellular science, and soulful care. ​​Banyan & Bamboo’s AI skin analysis and 365-day treatment plan is one of the most personalized options for injectables and facial care in Austin.

“We don’t believe in one-size-fits-all beauty,” says Jennifer Rushing, Owner and Founder.

“We co-create yearlong blueprints that support skin, confidence, and health from the inside out.”

Precision Meets Personalization: The 365 Beauty Blueprint

At the heart of the new offering is AI-powered skin analysis – a diagnostic tool that maps hydration, pigmentation, texture, sun damage and aging markers. These insights allow the team to design evolving treatment plans that respond to each client’s changing skin needs.

The 365 Beauty Blueprint integrates:

Full Facial balancing with Botox, Dysport, Daxxify, RHA, Juvederm, and Restylane

Bio-stimulants like Sculptra and Radiesse for long-term collagen regeneration

PRF microneedling for skin and hair rejuvenation

Peptide and vitamin injections, including NAD+, B12, and metabolic stacks

Celluma LED light therapy to accelerate collagen production and cellular repair

Every service within the protocol is selected to support internal wellness and natural-looking refinement.

Regenerative Aesthetics in a Spa-Like Setting

Blending clinical innovation with spa-caliber care, Banyan & Bamboo offers a slower, deeper, and more restorative alternative to volume-focused chains. Each visit includes in-depth consultation, customized protocols, and education – empowering clients to feel confident, cared for, and in control of their treatment journey.

“Our clients aren’t here for a quick fix,” says Lindsey R., Spa Manager and Guest Experience Coordinator.

“They come to us because we spend time, educate them, and offer treatments that support long-term beauty and wellness.”

Shifting the Industry Toward Longevity and Intention

Since opening its doors, Banyan & Bamboo has cultivated one of the most loyal client communities in Central Texas. With the 365 Beauty Blueprint, the studio deepens its philosophy: beauty is not a single service, it’s a long-term relationship.

From hormone-safe skincare to regenerative injectables, each blueprint is crafted with intention and backed by science. The result is an customized aesthetic plan that’s as restorative as it is effective – one that meets modern clients where they are and grows with them.

“Austin deserves more than cookie-cutter med spas,” adds Rushing.

“Our goal is to bring intention, expertise, and a little bit of Austin soul into every appointment.”

Award-Winning Service

In addition to the launch of the 365 Beauty Blueprint, Banyan & Bamboo is also celebrating a recent recognition as the Best Day Spa + Med Spa in Austin of 2025 by the prestigious Evergreen Awards. This accolade highlights their exceptional contributions to the wellness and aesthetics industry, particularly their blend of clinical precision and personalized care.

Known for offering a standout menu of evidence-based aesthetic and wellness services, the spa’s commitment to the natural, sustainable approach to beauty is reflected in their award. Banyan & Bamboo’s regenerative aesthetics, including neuromodulators, dermal fillers, biostimulants, and cutting-edge injectable wellness therapies, consistently deliver natural results, backed by advanced AI-powered skin analysis for hyper-customized facial treatment plans. This focus on personalized, regenerative aesthetics, combined with their holistic approach, has fostered loyalty and built lasting relationships with clients.

Owner and Founder Jennifer Rushing’s leadership and the spa’s deep connection with their clients have played a pivotal role in the studio’s success, creating an environment where beauty meets wellness in a thoughtful, intentional way.

About Banyan & Bamboo Day Spa | Med Spa

Banyan & Bamboo is a boutique day spa and med spa in Austin, TX, specializing in regenerative aesthetics and clinical wellness treatments. The women-led studio offers AI-driven skin analysis, facial balancing, PRF therapies, injectable wellness services, and customized treatment blueprints. Built on the belief that science and soul should coexist, the spa delivers natural-looking results that last – inside and out.

