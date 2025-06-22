D.R. Martineau Roofing & Construction, Inc. Expands Roofing Services to Meet Growing Demand in Southwest Florida

Expansion Responds to Regional Need for Storm-Resilient Roofing Solutions

D.R. Martineau Roofing & Construction, Inc. is expanding its roofing services to meet the increasing demand for reliable, storm-resistant roofing systems in Southwest Florida. This expansion is in direct response to the region’s need for durable roofing solutions following the impact of multiple hurricanes over the past two years. The family-owned and owner-operated business, which has served the area for over 30 years, is now extending its high-quality roofing services to more communities, including Cape Coral, Naples, Estero, Bonita Springs, and Punta Gorda.



The company’s decision to expand its service coverage ensures that more homeowners and businesses in these areas will have access to expert roofing services that can withstand Florida’s severe weather conditions. This expansion comes at a time when storm-resistant roofing systems are becoming increasingly important for protecting properties from future hurricanes. By extending its services, D.R. Martineau Roofing & Construction, Inc. is positioning itself as the go-to provider of storm-ready roofing systems in Southwest Florida.

Leveraging 30 Years of Experience to Provide Superior Roofing Solutions

With over three decades of experience, D.R. Martineau Roofing & Construction, Inc. has earned a reputation for reliability, professionalism, and top-tier craftsmanship. Founder Daniel Martineau remarked, “With 30 years of service behind us, we understand the value of trust and reliability in our industry. Our expansion is an opportunity to help more property owners protect their investments with high-quality, durable roofing solutions that last.”

The company is committed to using the latest roofing materials and advanced installation techniques, ensuring that every project meets the highest standards for both functionality and aesthetics. Each roofing system is designed to endure Florida’s harsh climate, offering long-term protection against storms, intense sun, and humidity. Whether for residential or commercial properties, D.R. Martineau Roofing & Construction, Inc. prioritizes structural integrity, energy efficiency, and long-lasting performance in every project.

Comprehensive Roofing Services Available Across Southwest Florida

The expanded service area now covers a wide range of roofing services for both residential and commercial clients, including:

Fort Myers

North Fort Myers

Cape Coral

Estero

Naples

Punta Gorda

Lehigh Acres

Alva

Labelle

Matlacha

Pine Island

Bokeelia

St. James City

Sanibel

Fort Myers Beach

Bonita Springs

North Port

Babcock Ranch

D.R. Martineau Roofing & Construction, Inc. offers an extensive range of roofing services designed to meet the needs of property owners across the region. These services include:

Roof replacement and repair

Emergency roof repair

Roof inspections

Storm damage roofing services

Metal roofing installation

Tile roofing installation

Shingle roofing installation

Flat roof repair and replacement

Roof insurance claim assistanceZ

Roof financing options

Gutter systems, soffit, and fascia repairs

Roof ventilation solutions

Preventative maintenance and inspections

The expansion ensures that clients across Southwest Florida will continue to receive the high-quality roofing solutions that D.R. Martineau Roofing & Construction, Inc. has built its reputation on. Whether addressing minor repairs or undertaking large-scale roof replacements, the company remains committed to customer satisfaction and top-notch service.

Dedicated to Customer Satisfaction and Seamless Service

D.R. Martineau Roofing & Construction, Inc. has always placed a strong emphasis on customer satisfaction. The company maintains clean job sites, ensures clear communication with clients, and sticks to strict project timelines. These values have been central to its continued success and long-term relationships with customers.

A key component of the company’s approach is its work with homeowners and insurance adjusters to ensure smooth and hassle-free insurance claims for storm-damaged roofs. By guiding clients through the roof insurance claims process, D.R. Martineau Roofing & Construction, Inc. alleviates the stress that often accompanies roofing repairs after severe weather events.

Award Recognition: Best Roofing Company in Fort Myers, FL of 2025

In addition to the expansion of its services, D.R. Martineau Roofing & Construction, Inc. has been honored with the Best Roofing Company in Fort Myers, FL of 2025 award by the Evergreen Awards. This prestigious recognition is a testament to the company’s outstanding commitment to craftsmanship, customer satisfaction, and community involvement.

Founder Daniel Martineau expressed, “We are honored to be recognized as the Best Roofing Company in Fort Myers, FL. This award reflects the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and it strengthens our commitment to continuing to serve our community with the highest level of roofing services.”

About D.R. Martineau Roofing & Construction, Inc.

Founded in 1995 and based in Fort Myers, Florida, D.R. Martineau Roofing & Construction, Inc. is a licensed, insured, and BBB A+ rated roofing company that specializes in both residential and commercial roofing. With decades of experience and thousands of successful projects completed, the company remains dedicated to providing dependable, high-quality roofing solutions throughout Southwest Florida. Their commitment to customer satisfaction, attention to detail, and dedication to using the best materials in the industry has earned them the trust of countless homeowners and businesses.

