Fableration Introduces Algorithm-Free Platform to Help Publishers Breathe Life into Backlists

Fableration, the not-for-profit publishing platform leading a global knowledge renaissance, is inviting publishers to revisit the one part of their catalogue with everything to gain and nothing to lose: the backlist.

At the heart of the platform is a simple principle: readers deserve to discover books on their own terms—not based on what’s trending, sponsored, or stacked high in stores. And that principle is turning the traditional marketing playbook upside down.

Readers have been groomed to look for genres or follow the breadcrumbs laid down by likening a new release to a book that has sold well. But stores have limited space, and nobody has the time to scroll through hundreds of pages of online search results to find their next read. As a consequence, promotion is king. No matter how good a book is or how groundbreaking it might be, the fact is it can only be read if readers are able to find it. “And this is the problem,” says Simon Harding, CEO of Fableration. “The market is not designed to help readers find books—it’s designed for them to trip over the ones someone has paid to place in front of their feet.”

Readers want to search beyond genre. They want to find stories that resonate: a novel set in 1940s Stockholm; a voice that’s sharp and poetic—a character who reminds them of someone they’ve known, or someone they want to become.

Finally, they can. Fableration is leading a publishing renaissance. It uses emerging technologies to help readers discover books on their own terms. Whatever the reader wants to find, the platform’s independent AI curator, Phi-Bee, will return the closest matches. And she’ll do it honestly and without any kind of algorithmic bias; there’s no promotion allowed on the platform.

“For a publisher, this changes everything,” says Harding. “The backlist is publishing’s most undervalued asset. These books have already been brought to market; the costs have been sunk. What these titles need now isn’t marketing, it’s visibility.”

The way Fableration sees it, publishers have nothing to lose and everything to gain by loading their backlist titles onto the platform.

“We don’t ask for exclusivity and we don’t sit on royalties for months,” Harding continues. “In fact, we can distribute them to both publisher and author almost immediately. And because Fableration is not-for-profit and open-source, we also won’t shrink the margins to line our own pockets.”

Fableration is not another retail channel. It’s a response to everything that’s broken. A place where books are matched to readers based on what matters—not what sells.

Every publisher has a vault of backlists. What Fableration does is open it. Whether it’s a title that never got the marketing push it deserved, or one that served its time on the frontlist and faded too quickly, Fableration can give it a second wind.

About Fableration

Fableration is a decentralised, AI-powered publishing platform that transforms books into powerful tools for connection and growth in a mutually beneficial community. It empowers authors and publishers with fair royalties and provides readers with access to affordable, transformative content. Built on blockchain and committed to transparency, equity, and #blockchain4good, Fableration is not just reshaping publishing—it’s reclaiming it.