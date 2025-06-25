Apple Reportedly Developing Redesigned iPhone for 20th Anniversary

Apple is planning a significant overhaul of the iPhone’s design, but don’t expect this major change with next year’s release. According to prominent analyst Mark Gurman, the radical redesign will arrive with the iPhone’s 20th anniversary edition, likely in 2027. This means the next two iPhone models will see incremental rather than revolutionary updates.

The 20th Anniversary iPhone

Gurman, through his Power On newsletter, revealed that the anniversary iPhone will feature an “all-screen” design. This includes curved glass edges, ultra-thin bezels, and an edge-to-edge display completely free of cutouts. Sources like MacRumors confirm this design vision, which would mark a huge departure from current models.

The redesign will be phased. Next year’s iPhone 18 models will largely maintain the existing design language but are rumored to feature a smaller Dynamic Island, with Face ID sensors moved under the display — trimming the size of the front cutout to only accommodate the front camera.

Industry speculation suggests that the 20th anniversary iPhone will be the most dramatic shift in design since the launch of the iPhone X a decade ago. That 2017 model marked a clear break from the iPhone 7/8 generation with its edge-to-edge OLED display and removal of the home button. Apple appears poised to follow a similar pattern for this milestone release.

Changes in Release Cycles and Product Lines

Rumors also hint at shifts in Apple’s iPhone launch schedule. Starting with the iPhone 18 series, only the Pro and Pro Max versions will debut during the traditional fall release. The base models, including the “e” variants, may shift to a spring launch the following year.

The iPhone 18 models are expected to include:

A smaller notch pill (“Dynamic Island”)

Face ID technology moved under the screen

Only a front camera visible in the notch

There’s also talk of an “iPhone 18 Fold” arriving next year, marking Apple’s rumored entry into the foldable smartphone market.

The 20th anniversary iPhone is expected to be Apple’s most expensive yet, potentially surpassing the launch price of the iPhone X. This premium positioning aligns with the significant design and technology advancements anticipated.

Author’s Opinion Apple’s strategy of a phased redesign makes sense from both a technical and market perspective. Slowly introducing smaller changes with the iPhone 18 models lets Apple refine under-display Face ID technology and user experience, setting the stage for a truly groundbreaking 20th anniversary model. The move toward a full all-screen design without cutouts will likely redefine smartphone aesthetics and usability. However, whether consumers embrace such a high price point remains to be seen, especially in a competitive market with multiple foldable options emerging. Apple’s cautious yet ambitious approach positions it well to retain its premium status while pushing innovation forward.

Featured image credit: rawpixel

