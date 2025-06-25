X App Code Hints at Upcoming Physical Card for X Money

Recent updates in the X app’s code reveal plans for a physical debit card tied to its X Money service. AppSensa uncovered references to a card customizable with a user’s X username.

Key Features from the App Code

The app suggests users will be able to activate, lock, and set a PIN for their card, as well as report it lost or stolen. Code references include “physical_card_option,” indicating a clear focus on a physical card experience.

X CEO Linda Yaccarino previously announced Visa as the first partner, enabling instant funding and peer-to-peer payments. She promised more announcements about X Money in 2025, hinting at broader financial service ambitions.

Regulatory Expansion and Payment Networks

X has expanded money transmitter licenses to 40 states plus Washington, D.C., positioning for wide U.S. coverage. The code also references Mastercard and American Express, suggesting support for multiple card networks.

Elon Musk aims to transform X into a super app that includes payments, banking, investments, and trading. The company has yet to confirm when the physical card or broader X Money features will launch, only saying it will be “later this year.”

What The Author’s Opinion Physical debit cards still play a vital role in payments, even as mobile wallets grow. X’s decision to offer a customizable physical card is smart, as it bridges traditional banking habits with emerging digital ecosystems, giving it an edge in the crowded fintech market.

Featured image credit: Bongkarn Thanyakij via Vecteezy

