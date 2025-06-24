The AI Master Around You | Seoul AIFEEX AI Summit Concludes Successfully

On June 17, 2025, the “SEOUL AIFEEX AI SUMMIT · THE AI MASTER AROUND YOU” was grandly held in Incheon, South Korea. Centered on the theme “AI for Everyone”, the summit redefined the relationship between technology and individuals, exploring how AI can become more accessible and serve real-world needs. The event brought together global leaders and innovators from the fields of business and technology to witness the evolving role of AI in the global economic system and to push the boundaries of value creation in the AI era.

The event was hosted by AIFEEX and co-organized by the Seoul Artificial Intelligence Industry Association. Leveraging Seoul’s global technological innovation advantages, it integrated AI capital, technology, and talent resources from Asia and worldwide to create an AI ecosystem exchange platform with both international vision and practical value. The summit focused on cutting-edge topics including AI-blockchain integration, intelligent algorithm optimization, and industry application expansion. It promoted cross-border and cross-sector collaborative innovation, facilitated the transformation of scientific research into productivity, and helped the AI industry achieve breakthroughs in both technology and commercial implementation—building a new global industrial ecosystem for the “AI+” era.

Grand Opening Ceremony

At the opening of the conference, representatives from 17 countries including South Korea, the United States, China, and Japan entered the venue in sequence, demonstrating a shared commitment to advancing the global AI ecosystem together. The core management team of AIFEEX appeared on stage, with industry leaders such as CEO Guilherme D.A.P. Marques, COO Alex Jenson, and CTO Ford Cooper making a joint appearance, creating an enthusiastic atmosphere.

AIFEEX CEO Guilherme D.A.P. Marques Delivers Opening Address at the Summit

AIFEEX CEO Guilherme D.A.P. Marques took the stage to deliver the opening remarks. He began by celebrating the launch of the AIFEEX Korea Operations Center, noting that Korea’s resilience and innovative spirit rising from ruins perfectly reflect AIFEEX’s global vision. He expressed gratitude to members worldwide for their contributions and extended a special invitation to VIP6-level members and above to visit the New York headquarters for in-depth exchanges. He emphasized that true globalization is built through collaborative efforts of all members, not one-way output from the headquarters.

He encouraged everyone to boldly innovate in the era of AI and Web3 integration, take control of their life’s rhythm, and become leaders of the times.

Guest Speaker Session

The Business Academy representatives shared the achievements of AIFEEX’s brand promotion and community building, showcasing the impact of multimedia advertising, short videos, and community engagement—especially in Southeast Asian markets. They emphasized the importance of fostering user recognition and developing a multilingual, multicultural community ecosystem.

Keynote Roadshow

AIFEEX Chief Operating Officer Alex Jenson shared his unique insights on future development at the summit. He noted that AI is reshaping the socio-economic landscape at an unprecedented pace, and only by actively embracing AI can one remain competitive. He announced the official opening of the Korea Operations Center and invited VIP6 members to visit the New York headquarters for deeper engagement. He called on everyone to recognize that, through continuous learning and mastering new tools, each of us still holds the ability and opportunity to shape our own financial future.

Closing the session was CTO Ford Cooper, who shared his experience of first visiting Korea 40 years ago to help build the country’s banking network, and how the unwavering confidence and determination of the Korean people inspired his lifelong commitment to AI.

He gave a brief overview of AI’s journey through periods of stagnation and breakthrough—highlighting the pivotal moment in 2012 when advances in GPU computing and deep learning fueled the rise of generative AI. He emphasized that today’s generative AI relies heavily on large language models, yet still suffers from the so-called “dreaming” phenomenon, where the system produces incorrect or hallucinated information in the absence of real-world feedback.

Looking ahead, he noted that future AI must integrate multimodal inputs to construct an internal “mental model” of reality, enabling more accurate environmental perception and dynamic feedback. This advancement will be crucial for fields such as autonomous driving, robotics, and intelligent decision-making in finance.

Ford Cooper emphasized that AI is not magic—it is a tool. And only by truly understanding the world can we unlock its full value. He called on everyone to embrace this new era of AI together.

Special Highlights

During the summit, multiple rounds of lucky draws with a total prize pool exceeding $26,000 ignited excitement throughout the venue. The immersive live performances added a human touch to the otherwise serious discussions. The V5 to V9 Star Badge Award Ceremony honored the contributions of top tech talents and brought the summit to a successful and memorable close.

Toasting Ceremony

AIFEEX CEO Guilherme D.A.P. Marques reflected on the highlights of the summit and expressed his sincere gratitude to all the guests for their presence and support. He noted that their attendance—despite busy schedules—demonstrated a deep passion and sense of responsibility for the development of the industry. It was this spirit of dedication and enthusiasm that made the summit a true success.

Looking ahead, he expressed his hope that this summit would serve as a new starting point for deeper collaboration, driving AI to greater heights and creating a better future together.

The room erupted in applause, marking a perfect conclusion to the summit.

The AIFEEX Seoul AI Summit concluded successfully, with a group photo capturing the event’s most memorable moments. More than just a gathering, the summit served as a global platform for collaboration among AI professionals, injecting powerful momentum into the advancement of artificial intelligence.

Participants pledged to deepen cooperation, drive continuous innovation, and accelerate both technological breakthroughs and market expansion amid the rising wave of the new AI ecosystem. At the same time, they committed to actively fulfilling social responsibilities and promoting sustainable industry development.

We firmly believe that through joint efforts, AI will unlock even greater value and usher in a new era of transformative growth.

Disclaimer:

This content is for informational purposes only. Information verification has been done to the best of our ability. Still, due to the nature of the blockchain (cryptocurrency, NFT, mining, etc.) sector as a whole, you are advised to conduct your own additional research and exercise caution. Investments in these fields are inherently risky and should be approached with due diligence.