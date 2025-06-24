UAEC Makes Debut in Hong Kong: Founder Chris Lee Addresses RWA Summit Virtually

At the inaugural Web3 AI & RWA Investment and Financing Ecosystem Summit held in Hong Kong, UAEC founder Chris Lee delivered a virtual keynote due to visa processing issues. During the summit, the Hong Kong Blockchain Association (HKBA) also held an appointment ceremony, naming Lee as its Beijing Chairman in recognition of his leadership in fostering Mainland–Hong Kong RWA integration. A strategic cooperation agreement was also signed between China Overseas Investment Group and UAEC, marking a new partnership in the tokenization of domestic assets.

Chris Lee: Hong Kong as a Pivotal Node in the Global RWA Strategy

In his address, Lee emphasized Hong Kong’s unique position in the global RWA rollout:

“Hong Kong is an irreplaceable hub for RWA globalization, thanks to its regulatory sandbox and its dual connectivity to Mainland China and international capital.”

He unveiled UAEC’s tri-jurisdiction licensing architecture—“Dubai + Hong Kong + US”—with Hong Kong’s TCSP license (TC009903) positioned as the linchpin for linking onshore assets to global markets.

Lee noted:

“The global RWA market is growing at an annual rate of over 200%. With its robust compliance framework, Hong Kong is fast emerging as a ‘super gateway’ for real-world asset digitization.”

He also presented UAEC’s “Triangular Circulation Strategy,” which connects asset sources from China and the Middle East, attracts capital from sovereign wealth funds and HNWIs globally, and leverages AI-driven market making to boost asset turnover by 40%, creating a closed-loop value chain.

Tony Tong: RWA is Ushering in the Third Liquidity Revolution

Speaking at the summit, UAEC CEO and Co-Founder of HKBA Tony Tong declared:

“RWA is triggering the third major liquidity revolution in global finance. The first came with securitization, making assets tradable. The second came with ETFs, which fractionalized investment access. The third—powered by blockchain—allows traditional assets like real estate and infrastructure to be traded 24/7 across jurisdictions with regulatory clarity.”

“When Hong Kong’s capital access, Dubai’s asset pricing power, and the U.S.’s institutional liquidity converge via RWA, traditional financial silos will collapse.”

Tony summarized:

“UAEC is not just building an exchange—we’re laying down the digital highway that connects three economic powerhouses.”

Compliance Edge: Royuting Highlights UAEC’s Differentiated Positioning

UAEC Compliance Officer, Lorraine, emphasized the firm’s dual advantage of full regulatory coverage and global positioning:

• Regulatory Coverage: Multi-jurisdiction licenses including Dubai’s VARA (under approval), payment services license, Hong Kong’s TCSP license, and the U.S. MSB license—covering Asia, Europe, and North America;

• Strategic Leverage: Operating from Dubai’s DWTC free zone with 0% corporate tax until 2048; backed by connections to UAE royal family and a team of ex-bank executives and billion-scale asset resolution experts;

• Ecosystem Implementation: Plans to replicate successful pilots like Langxin and GCL in Hong Kong’s regulatory sandbox, forming a closed-loop path: onshore assets → Hong Kong compliance → global circulation.

Industry Call-to-Action: Establishing a New RWA Order

UAEC announced that by 2025, it will launch over 10 compliant RWA assets, aiming to onboard over $1 billion in real-world assets onto blockchain by 2027.

Chris Lee stated:“RWA is the starting point for redistributing global financial value.”

Tony Tong added:“RWA is no longer just a tech concept—it’s fast becoming the central engine for rearchitecting global finance.”

Lorraine concluded with a legal perspective:

“Compliant centralized exchanges will be the bridge between traditional finance and the digital economy. UAEC is setting the industry benchmark through its first-mover compliance strategy.”

UAEC: Building the Future of Compliant RWA Markets

With strong policy support from Dubai and Hong Kong, RWA is transitioning from concept to reality. UAEC’s “cloud + in-person” presence at the summit underscores its strategy: compliance as the foundation, ecosystem as the engine—driving institutional-grade, regulated RWA adoption worldwide.

About UAEC

UAEC is a global leader in compliant RWA exchange services. Headquartered in the DWTC Free Zone, Dubai, UAEC holds a U.S. MSB license, Dubai payment license, Hong Kong TCSP license, and has received initial approval from Dubai VARA. The company is committed to reshaping the liquidity of real-world assets via blockchain, helping forge a new global financial order.