From Oklahoma to Your Table: A&K Land & Cattle Launches Nationwide Dry-Aged Beef Subscription

A&K Land & Cattle Announces Nationwide Subscription Service for Premium Beef

A&K Land & Cattle, a premium beef producer rooted in the Oklahoma Panhandle, has launched a nationwide direct-to-consumer subscription service. Customers across the U.S. can now enjoy high-quality, dry-aged beef—delivered fresh from the ranch to their doorsteps. Each box includes carefully curated premium cuts like ribeyes, brisket, and steaks, offering families a taste of ranch-raised excellence.



Faith Kimbrel, co-owner of A&K Land & Cattle and the ranch wife behind the “K” in A&K, shares the family’s motivation for launching the subscription service: “We built A&K to connect Oklahoma ranching traditions with modern families. This subscription service lets us share what we’ve worked so hard to raise—beef that’s honest, sustainable, and rooted in values you can trust.”

Vertical Integration Ensures Quality from Pasture to Plate

What sets A&K Land & Cattle apart is its fully vertically integrated model. Unlike many beef producers who outsource key parts of the process, A&K manages every stage—from raising Sim-Angus cattle to processing and shipping the final product. This end-to-end control ensures consistent quality, ethical standards, and full traceability.

The cattle are raised on family-owned farmland and fed a proprietary “cow caviar” blend grown in-house. Combined with sustainable ranching and low-stress handling techniques, this approach yields beef that’s not only flavorful, but responsibly produced.

“Our customers can feel confident knowing that every cut of beef has been raised, processed, and delivered with care,” said Kimbrel. “We’re proud to offer a product that reflects our commitment to quality at every level.”

Sustainability and Transparency at the Core of A&K Land & Cattle

Sustainability is a core value for A&K Land & Cattle. From the way cattle are raised to the methods used for processing and packaging, the company ensures that its practices are environmentally responsible. A&K aims to minimize its ecological footprint while maintaining high standards for animal welfare and land stewardship.

“The land, the cattle, and our customers are all integral parts of our business,” Kimbrel said. “Our subscription service allows us to share our commitment to sustainability and transparency with every customer. They’re not just buying beef—they’re joining a community that values the same things we do: family, integrity, and quality.”

Bringing Oklahoma Beef to U.S. Families

With the launch of its nationwide subscription service, A&K Land & Cattle is delivering the bold, unmistakable taste of Oklahoma-raised beef to families across the country. Each curated box features a variety of premium cuts—from steaks to roasts—shipped directly to customers’ doorsteps.

The online platform allows customers to track their orders and explore the story behind the beef, including the ranching methods and values that define A&K’s approach.

“We’re proud to share more than just great beef,” said Kimbrel. “Every cut represents our heritage, our stewardship of the land, and the care we put into raising cattle the right way. Our customers become part of that story.”

A&K Land & Cattle’s Commitment to Customer Experience

Beyond delivering premium beef, A&K Land & Cattle is committed to an exceptional customer experience. Its streamlined subscription model and user-friendly online ordering platform are designed for convenience, with flexible plans that fit any family’s needs.

“We’re not just selling beef—we’re building trust,” said Kimbrel. “Every box reflects our commitment to quality, consistency, and the relationships we’re proud to grow with our customers.”

About A&K Land & Cattle

A&K Land & Cattle is a premium beef producer rooted in the Oklahoma Panhandle, offering dry-aged, USDA-inspected Sim-Angus beef raised with integrity. Through curated subscription boxes shipped nationwide, A&K delivers pasture-to-plate quality with a focus on sustainability, low-stress cattle handling, and full transparency from ranch to doorstep.

