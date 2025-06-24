DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

Latest News

From Oklahoma to Your Table: A&K Land & Cattle Launches Nationwide Dry-Aged Beef Subscription

ByEthan Lin

Jun 24, 2025

A&K Land & Cattle Announces Nationwide Subscription Service for Premium Beef

A&K Land & Cattle, a premium beef producer rooted in the Oklahoma Panhandle, has launched a nationwide direct-to-consumer subscription service. Customers across the U.S. can now enjoy high-quality, dry-aged beef—delivered fresh from the ranch to their doorsteps. Each box includes carefully curated premium cuts like ribeyes, brisket, and steaks, offering families a taste of ranch-raised excellence.


Faith Kimbrel, co-owner of A&K Land & Cattle and the ranch wife behind the “K” in A&K, shares the family’s motivation for launching the subscription service: “We built A&K to connect Oklahoma ranching traditions with modern families. This subscription service lets us share what we’ve worked so hard to raise—beef that’s honest, sustainable, and rooted in values you can trust.”

Vertical Integration Ensures Quality from Pasture to Plate

What sets A&K Land & Cattle apart is its fully vertically integrated model. Unlike many beef producers who outsource key parts of the process, A&K manages every stage—from raising Sim-Angus cattle to processing and shipping the final product. This end-to-end control ensures consistent quality, ethical standards, and full traceability.

The cattle are raised on family-owned farmland and fed a proprietary “cow caviar” blend grown in-house. Combined with sustainable ranching and low-stress handling techniques, this approach yields beef that’s not only flavorful, but responsibly produced.

“Our customers can feel confident knowing that every cut of beef has been raised, processed, and delivered with care,” said Kimbrel. “We’re proud to offer a product that reflects our commitment to quality at every level.”

Sustainability and Transparency at the Core of A&K Land & Cattle

Sustainability is a core value for A&K Land & Cattle. From the way cattle are raised to the methods used for processing and packaging, the company ensures that its practices are environmentally responsible. A&K aims to minimize its ecological footprint while maintaining high standards for animal welfare and land stewardship.

“The land, the cattle, and our customers are all integral parts of our business,” Kimbrel said. “Our subscription service allows us to share our commitment to sustainability and transparency with every customer. They’re not just buying beef—they’re joining a community that values the same things we do: family, integrity, and quality.”

Bringing Oklahoma Beef to U.S. Families

With the launch of its nationwide subscription service, A&K Land & Cattle is delivering the bold, unmistakable taste of Oklahoma-raised beef to families across the country. Each curated box features a variety of premium cuts—from steaks to roasts—shipped directly to customers’ doorsteps.

The online platform allows customers to track their orders and explore the story behind the beef, including the ranching methods and values that define A&K’s approach.

“We’re proud to share more than just great beef,” said Kimbrel. “Every cut represents our heritage, our stewardship of the land, and the care we put into raising cattle the right way. Our customers become part of that story.”

A&K Land & Cattle’s Commitment to Customer Experience

Beyond delivering premium beef, A&K Land & Cattle is committed to an exceptional customer experience. Its streamlined subscription model and user-friendly online ordering platform are designed for convenience, with flexible plans that fit any family’s needs.

“We’re not just selling beef—we’re building trust,” said Kimbrel. “Every box reflects our commitment to quality, consistency, and the relationships we’re proud to grow with our customers.”

About A&K Land & Cattle

A&K Land & Cattle is a premium beef producer rooted in the Oklahoma Panhandle, offering dry-aged, USDA-inspected Sim-Angus beef raised with integrity. Through curated subscription boxes shipped nationwide, A&K delivers pasture-to-plate quality with a focus on sustainability, low-stress cattle handling, and full transparency from ranch to doorstep.

Media Contact
Damien Denmark
Marketing & Communications, A&K Land & Cattle
Email: admin@aklandandcattle.com
 Website

Follow A&K Land & Cattle

Facebook: AKLandAndCattle
Instagram: @ak_landandcattle

Ethan Lin

One of the founding members of DMR, Ethan, expertly juggles his dual roles as the chief editor and the tech guru. Since the inception of the site, he has been the driving force behind its technological advancement while ensuring editorial excellence. When he finally steps away from his trusty laptop, he spend his time on the badminton court polishing his not-so-impressive shuttlecock game.

Related News

Venturu Announces Free, Simplified Platform to Help Retiring Small Business Owners Navigate $10 Trillion Market Shift
Jun 24, 2025 Ethan Lin
Being Seen 360 Launches Personalized Digital Marketing Strategies to Boost Visibility for Businesses
Jun 24, 2025 Ethan Lin
Farm2Veteran Expands Mission to Combat Veteran Hunger with Fresh, Locally Sourced Meals
Jun 24, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801