Venturu Announces Free, Simplified Platform to Help Retiring Small Business Owners Navigate $10 Trillion Market Shift

A Critical Shift: The Silver Tsunami of Business Sales

The U.S. is on the brink of an unprecedented shift in the small business landscape. As Baby Boomers retire, an estimated $10 trillion in small business assets will transfer hands, a phenomenon now referred to as the “Silver Tsunami.” This vast change represents not only an economic challenge but also an urgent need for solutions to simplify the buying and selling of local businesses.



For many Baby Boomers, selling their businesses is far from straightforward. The process is often expensive, time-consuming, and fraught with complexities, making it difficult for owners to pass on their legacies. This is where Venturu, a new platform specifically designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), steps in with an innovative solution to ease this transition.

Venturu’s Free Tools and Modern Approach to Business Sales

Venturu is transforming the landscape of small business sales by offering free listings and AI-powered valuations. Traditionally, listing a business for sale and obtaining a valuation could cost business owners anywhere from $300 to $1,000. Venturu eliminates these fees, allowing business owners to list their businesses for free and use the AI-powered valuation tool to obtain an instant estimate of their business’s worth.

The AI tool uses data from over 230 types of businesses, factoring in local sales data and market conditions, which allows sellers to set a realistic, data-driven price without the traditional high costs. For sellers, this can translate into savings of $3,000 to $5,000 compared to traditional valuation methods.

“We’re seeing a once-in-a-generation shift as millions of dedicated business owners look to retire,” said Luis Merchan, CEO and co-founder of Venturu. “They’ve poured their lives into these Main Street businesses, and we aim to give them an easy, respectful way to find the right next owner, without the high costs or tech headaches that typically come with the process.”

A Platform Designed for Simplicity and Support



Venturu’s user-friendly design ensures that even those who are not tech-savvy can easily list and sell their businesses. The platform includes a Listing Importer tool, which allows sellers to quickly create listings by importing business details from documents. This saves time and reduces the complexity often associated with the sales process.

In addition to benefiting business owners, Venturu also offers tools designed for brokers. Brokers can create free professional profiles, manage inquiries with an integrated CRM tool, and utilize an AI-powered listing management system to streamline their workflows. Venturu aims to support brokers, not replace them, making it easier for them to serve their clients.

“As business owners ourselves, we know how important it is to provide tools that make things easier, not harder,” said Joel Hernández, CTO and co-founder of Venturu. “Our focus is on simplicity. If you’re a business owner, you should be able to list your business in minutes, not get bogged down in confusing menus or jargon.”

Early Success and Industry Recognition

Since its soft launch in early 2025, Venturu has seen rapid adoption. Over 80 business brokers have already created profiles, and more than 600 verified listings have been added to the platform. The feedback from both sellers and brokers has been overwhelmingly positive.

Venturu has been praised by industry professionals for its clear communication and practical tools. Arlene Abreu Mahon, a business broker, M&A advisor, and CPA, noted, “Venturu is truly the future of the industry. They are focusing on simplifying complex processes with the use of AI and deep integration in a unified ecosystem. This is exactly what brokers and their clients need.”

Venturu’s Growth and Recognition: Best Platform to Buy or Sell a Small Business in the U.S. of 2025

Venturu’s rapid growth and impact on the industry were recently recognized when the company received the prestigious Best Platform to Buy or Sell a Small Business in the United States of 2025 award from the Evergreen Awards. This recognition highlights Venturu’s innovative approach to solving the complex challenges of business transactions during a critical time for small business owners.

“We’re honored to be recognized with the Evergreen Award,” said Luis Merchan. “This is a huge testament to the hard work of our team and our dedication to making the process of buying and selling small businesses simpler, faster, and more accessible.”

Venturu’s emphasis on simplicity, transparency, and the power of technology has positioned the platform as the go-to marketplace for SMB owners, buyers, and brokers alike.

A Vision for the Future: Connecting Sellers, Buyers, and Brokers

Venturu is not just another business marketplace. It is a comprehensive ecosystem designed to support the needs of all parties involved in the buying and selling process. From sellers looking to retire to brokers managing deals, Venturu connects them all in one intuitive platform.

The platform’s design, which includes map-based search, easy-to-use filters, and advanced business discovery tools, makes it an ideal solution for small business owners looking to transition out of their companies.

“Think of us as the Zillow for local businesses,” the Venturu team explained. “We make the process of buying and selling local businesses straightforward and accessible, without the usual high fees or confusion.”

A Fresh Approach to Business Transitions

Venturu’s focus is on clarity and transparency. The founders, who have real-world experience in buying and selling businesses, emphasize the importance of a straightforward, no-nonsense approach to business transitions. Whether it’s through providing free business valuation tools, offering easy-to-use listing platforms, or supporting brokers, Venturu is committed to creating an ecosystem that benefits everyone involved.

About Venturu

Venturu is a platform revolutionizing how small and medium-sized businesses are bought and sold. It offers free business listings, AI-powered valuations, and comprehensive tools for business owners, buyers, and brokers. Co-founded by Luis Merchan (CEO) and Joel Hernández (CTO), Venturu aims to make the transition of businesses easier for retiring Baby Boomers and empower the next generation of entrepreneurs.

