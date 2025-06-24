Farm2Veteran Expands Mission to Combat Veteran Hunger with Fresh, Locally Sourced Meals

Farm2Veteran Expands Its Efforts to Provide Fresh Meals to Veterans in Need

Veterans face numerous challenges when returning home, one of the most critical being hunger. Farm2Veteran, a nonprofit initiative under the Fulcrum Farm Foundation, is addressing this issue by providing farm-fresh meals to veterans in need through a unique model that partners with veteran service organizations. These partnerships ensure that veterans receive high-quality food while maintaining dignity and respect.

Unlike traditional food assistance programs that distribute pantry staples, Farm2Veteran’s focus is on providing fresh, locally sourced food—meat, eggs, and produce. These meals are delivered directly to veterans through trusted organizations such as Volunteers of America. The model prioritizes the nutritional needs of veterans while ensuring the food they receive is both fresh and accessible.

Transparent Model for Impactful Giving

Farm2Veteran has already made a substantial impact by providing over 425,000 meals across nine states. The nonprofit’s transparent donation model allows contributors to know exactly how their funds are being used: every $5 donated equals one farm-fresh meal for a veteran. This clear, simple model resonates with donors, giving them confidence in the organization’s ability to make a difference.

“We’re proud to offer a model that is straightforward and effective,” said Michelle Keller, Senior Director at Farm2Veteran. “Donors can see the immediate impact of their contributions, and veterans can trust that they are receiving food that supports their well-being.”

A Community-Driven Approach to Solving Veteran Hunger

Farm2Veteran’s approach is based on collaboration with veteran service organizations. This community-driven model ensures that veterans receive food through groups they know and trust, such as grassroots veteran-led nonprofits and larger organizations like Volunteers of America. By working directly with these groups, Farm2Veteran helps facilitate meaningful connections between veterans and the services they need most.

“We work with organizations that veterans already have relationships with,” Keller explained. “This ensures that the veterans we serve are receiving food in a way that respects their dignity and supports their unique needs.”

Upcoming Farm Fresh Hope Gala to Raise Awareness and Support

Farm2Veteran is also working to raise awareness and funds through events like the Farm Fresh Hope Gala. This annual fundraising event, taking place on September 20, 2025, at the Field Museum in Chicago, will gather supporters, community leaders, and veterans for a night of celebration and advocacy. The gala serves as an opportunity for the public to learn more about Farm2Veteran’s mission, hear veterans’ stories, and contribute to ending veteran hunger.

“The Farm Fresh Hope Gala is an opportunity to honor veterans and rally the community to take action,” Keller said. “It’s a chance to show our support in a meaningful way and make a tangible impact on the lives of veterans who face food insecurity.”

Building a Future of Dignity and Support for Veterans

At the core of Farm2Veteran’s mission is a commitment to providing more than just meals—it’s about restoring dignity to veterans. By focusing on farm-fresh food rather than processed or canned goods, Farm2Veteran ensures that veterans receive nutritious meals that contribute to their long-term health and well-being.

“Our work is not just about food,” said Keller. “It’s about creating a community of support for veterans. It’s about giving them something real, something that honors their service, and something that will improve their quality of life.”

Farm2Veteran Receives National Recognition with Award for Best Veteran Support Service

Farm2Veteran’s innovative approach has earned national recognition with the prestigious honor of being named the Best Veteran Support Service in the U.S. of 2025. This award recognizes Farm2Veteran’s exceptional commitment to serving veterans through fresh, locally sourced food. The nonprofit stands apart with its mission to combat veteran hunger, ensuring that those who have served the country are treated with the dignity and respect they deserve.

Unlike traditional food assistance programs, Farm2Veteran focuses on providing real, nutrient-rich food—meat, eggs, and produce—sourced directly from local farms and delivered through trusted veteran service organizations. Their approach is unique in that it not only addresses food insecurity but does so in a way that fosters connection and restores dignity to veterans who need it most.

“We are honored to receive this recognition, which reflects the hard work of everyone involved in Farm2Veteran,” Keller stated. “This award is a testament to the importance of our mission and the tangible difference we’re making in the lives of veterans.”

About Farm2Veteran

Farm2Veteran is a nonprofit initiative of the Fulcrum Farm Foundation dedicated to providing farm-fresh meals to veterans in need. With a focus on partnerships with veteran service organizations, the nonprofit ensures that every meal is fresh, nutritious, and served with respect. Farm2Veteran has provided over 425,000 meals to veterans across nine states. For more information, visit www.farm2veteran.com.

