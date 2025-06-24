Trump Criticizes ‘Non-Working Holidays’ on Juneteenth

On Thursday, President Donald Trump took to social media to criticize the number of “non-working holidays” in the United States, doing so on Juneteenth, a federally recognized holiday.

“Too many non-working holidays in America. It is costing our Country $BILLIONS OF DOLLARS to keep all of these businesses closed. The workers don’t want it either! Soon we’ll end up having a holiday for every once working day of the year. It must change if we are going to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

The Significance of Juneteenth

Juneteenth marks the oldest regular celebration of the end of slavery in the U.S. It commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union Army Major General Gordon Granger informed enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, of their freedom — two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

During Thursday’s White House briefing, press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was unlikely to formally observe the federal holiday.

“I’m not tracking his signature on a proclamation today,” Leavitt said. “I know this is a federal holiday — I want to thank all of you for showing up to work. We are certainly here, we’re working 24/7 right now.”

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden commemorated Juneteenth with remarks at a historic Black church in Galveston, highlighting that federal holidays reflect the values of America.

Trump’s Past Comments and Actions on Juneteenth and DEI

Trump had previously claimed credit for raising awareness about Juneteenth during his 2020 term, stating, “nobody had ever heard of it,” amid national unrest following George Floyd’s death. Although Trump pledged to make Juneteenth a federal holiday in 2020, it officially became one under Biden’s administration in 2021.

Since reelection, Trump has focused on dismantling diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs, issuing executive orders targeting federal diversity efforts.

What The Author Thinks The debate over federal holidays like Juneteenth isn’t just about economics or productivity—it’s also about recognizing and honoring the struggles and progress of communities. While concerns about lost business hours are valid, the importance of cultural and historical awareness should not be underestimated. The challenge lies in finding a balance that respects both economic realities and the need for societal reflection.

Featured image credit: Heute

