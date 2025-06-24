DMR News

Quasar Markets Expands AI-Powered Trading Ecosystem with Launch of Education Platform

ByEthan Lin

Jun 24, 2025

Quasar Markets, the award-winning AI-powered financial research platform, has announced the launch of its much-anticipated Education Hub, marking the latest evolution in its mission to simplify and democratize access to financial intelligence.

Quasar Markets has already distinguished itself by unifying over 1,000 tools across finance, crypto, AI, news, entertainment, and more, all in a single, seamless interface. The platform aggregates real-time data from global sources like EDGAR, FRED, the United Nations, and major stock exchanges, enabling smarter, faster decisions for both institutional and retail traders.

Now, with the addition of a full-fledged education arm, Quasar Markets is transforming from a research-first platform to an all-in-one financial learning and decision-making ecosystem.

“Most platforms give you data or education. Quasar gives you both, together, intelligently,” said Steven E. Orr, CEO and Founder of Quasar Markets. “With the Education Hub, we’re closing the loop, helping our users not just see the numbers but truly understand them, and ultimately take action.”

What the Education Hub Offers:

  • Expert-led video courses across Stocks, Options, Commodities, Forex, Crypto and Futures investing and trading, technical analysis, macroeconomics, and more
  • Interactive modules and courses designed for all experience levels
  • Live webinars, AMA sessions, and thought-leader insights
  • Learning paths integrated with real-time data, so users can go from theory to practice in one click
  • Community features for peer discussions and mentorship

The education platform is fully responsive, accessible across desktop, tablet, and mobile, and integrated with users’ dashboards, providing a fluid learning and trading experience.

This development builds on Quasar Markets’ momentum as a recognized fintech leader, having recently won “AI Startup of the Year” and “Fintech Startup of the Year” at the 2024 FinanceFeeds Awards, as well as the Chairman’s Award for Best AI Research Platform at Benzinga’s 2024 Global Fintech Awards – a testament to its unified, intelligent approach to market research.

By bringing education into the same space as real-time trading tools and AI insights, Quasar Markets aims to reshape the way users learn, analyze, and trade, without ever leaving the platform.

About Quasar Markets

Quasar Markets offers cutting-edge AI-powered solutions for navigating financial markets, providing unparalleled automation, insights, and personalized client experiences. The platform seamlessly integrates into daily life and wearables, making financial decisions more accessible and intuitive. With strategic partnerships across the industry, Quasar Markets is reimagining the future of finance. For more information, visit: https://quasarmarkets.com

