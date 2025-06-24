DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Politics

Bluesky Temporarily Suspends JD Vance’s Account Shortly After Joining

ByYasmeeta Oon

Jun 24, 2025

Bluesky Temporarily Suspends JD Vance’s Account Shortly After Joining

When U.S. Vice President JD Vance joined Bluesky on Wednesday evening, his account was immediately banned. However, the suspension was short-lived, as the account was restored shortly after.

Automated System Flags Account

Bluesky explained that the ban was triggered by the platform’s automated system designed to detect impersonation attempts. Public figures like Vance have been targets of such impersonation in the past, which prompted the system to issue a warning.

A Bluesky spokesperson said, “Vice President Vance’s account was briefly flagged by our automated systems that try to detect impersonation attempts, which have targeted public figures like him in the past. The account was quickly restored and verified so people can easily confirm its authenticity.”

The spokesperson added, “We welcome the Vice President to join the conversation on Bluesky.”

JD Vance’s debut post on the platform addressed the Supreme Court’s decision to uphold a Tennessee law banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors.

What The Author Thinks

Automated systems designed to protect users from impersonation often walk a fine line between safety and overreach. In this case, the quick reinstatement of Vice President Vance’s account shows a functional balance, but it highlights the challenges platforms face in moderating high-profile accounts without disrupting genuine users. As AI moderation evolves, these tools will need continual refinement to avoid inconveniencing legitimate users while maintaining security.

Featured image credit: Heute

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Yasmeeta Oon

Just a girl trying to break into the world of journalism, constantly on the hunt for the next big story to share.

Related News

Quasar Markets Expands AI-Powered Trading Ecosystem with Launch of Education Platform
Jun 24, 2025 Ethan Lin
Microsoft Reportedly Set to Lay Off Thousands Next Month
Jun 24, 2025 Hilary Ong
SpaceX’s Starship Explodes During Routine Test in Texas
Jun 24, 2025 Yasmeeta Oon

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801