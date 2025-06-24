Samsung Seeks to Close Gap with Chinese Rivals in Thin Foldable Phones as Apple Prepares to Enter Market

Samsung plans to unveil a thinner version of its flagship foldable smartphone, with a launch likely scheduled for next month. This move aims to keep pace with Chinese rivals, particularly Honor and Oppo, who have recently released foldables that are notably slimmer and lighter than Samsung’s current models.

Why Slim Foldables Matter

Ben Wood, chief analyst at CCS Insight, explained the growing importance of slim foldables:

“With foldables, thinness has become more critical than ever because people aren’t prepared to accept the compromise for a thicker and heavier phone to get the real estate that a folding phone can deliver.”

Chinese competitors have used slim designs to differentiate their foldables. For comparison:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 (2024): 12.1 mm thick, 239 grams

Oppo Find N5 (2024): 8.93 mm thick, 229 grams

Honor Magic V3 (2023): 9.2 mm thick, 226 grams

Wood said, “Samsung needs to step up,” and the company is ready to do so with its upcoming launch.

Samsung’s Newest Foldable

Samsung previewed the upcoming Galaxy Z series as its “thinnest, lightest and most advanced foldable yet – meticulously crafted and built to last.” However, competition remains fierce, with Honor planning a launch of the Magic V5 on July 2 in China.

Wood noted, “If Samsung can approach the thinness that Honor has achieved, it will be a tangible step up in design.”

Despite technological advances, foldables still make up a small part of the smartphone market—just 2% according to CCS Insight. Wood cautions that thinner phones alone won’t guarantee mass appeal. “Consumers struggle to see why they need a folding device,” he said.

There is hope that thinner foldables, closer in feel to traditional phones, might attract more buyers.

Apple, which has yet to enter the foldable phone market, is reportedly planning a folding iPhone for release starting next year, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

Author’s Opinion The battle to create thinner foldable phones is a technical race, but it’s not just about hardware specs. Consumers must be convinced of the genuine benefits of foldables beyond novelty. Until foldables solve real pain points—whether in productivity, multitasking, or portability—they will remain niche. Apple’s entry might spur wider acceptance, but only if the device offers clear advantages over existing smartphones.

Featured image credit: HS You via Flickr

