Global Coin Unveils Ultra-Rare 2025 “Williamson Diamond Brooch” Gold Coin — Only 225 Minted, Just 5 in PR70 with Steven Rosati Hand Signature

Global Coin, LLC, a premier curator of elite numismatic rarities, is proud to offer collectors exclusive access to one of the rarest and most luxurious gold coins of 2025: the 2025 Gold Diamond Brooch – First Day of Issue, issued by the Royal Canadian Mint, certified by PCGS in flawless PR70 condition, and personally autographed by the coin’s designer, Steven Rosati.

Of the already minuscule 225-coin global mintage, only 5 coins exist in this combination of PR70 grade with Rosati’s coveted signature, making it one of the most exclusive modern numismatic offerings in the world today.

A Crown Jewel of Modern Gold Coins

Global Coin, LLC, a premier curator of elite numismatic rarities, is proud to offer collectors exclusive access to one of the rarest and most luxurious gold coins of 2025: the 2025 Gold Diamond Brooch – First Day of Issue, issued by the Royal Canadian Mint, certified by PCGS in flawless PR70 condition, and personally autographed by the coin’s designer, Steven Rosati.

Of the already minuscule 225-coin global mintage, only 5 coins exist in this combination of PR70 grade with Rosati’s coveted signature, making it one of the most exclusive modern numismatic offerings in the world today.

A Crown Jewel of Modern Gold Coins

Struck in 99.99% pure gold, this opulent release is inspired by the Williamson Diamond Brooch—a legendary royal heirloom gifted to Queen Elizabeth II in the mid-20th century and designed to house the world’s largest pink diamond. Rosati’s breathtaking rendering of the brooch captures both its physical grandeur and its symbolic ties to royal elegance, feminine strength, and Commonwealth tradition.

But this coin is more than beautiful—it is bejeweled.

Gem-Set Features : The coin incorporates 28 round-cut diamonds totaling 0.41 carats and a 0.50 carat pink tourmaline , set into a platinum-plated sterling silver brooch affixed directly to the coin’s reverse.

: The coin incorporates totaling 0.41 carats and a , set into a platinum-plated sterling silver brooch affixed directly to the coin’s reverse. Mintage : Only 225 gold coins were produced globally.

: Only were produced globally. Certification : PR70 Deep Cameo First Day of Issue , the highest grade awarded by PCGS.

: , the highest grade awarded by PCGS. Signature: Only five coins bear Steven Rosati’s hand-signed label, underscoring provenance and collectibility.

Designed by Rosati. Revered by Collectors.

Steven Rosati is a towering figure in numismatic design. His prior works include coins issued on behalf of Commonwealth nations, U.S. tribute pieces, and special commemoratives treasured in elite private and institutional collections. A Rosati-signed coin in PR70 condition—especially one with real diamond embellishments and a royal theme—is virtually unmatched in both aesthetic and historical significance.

Why This Coin Matters Now

This coin is more than a collectible—it’s an event. It represents the apex of three converging trends:

Hyper-Limited Modern Numismatics – With increasing demand from global collectors for low-mintage, high-design coins, this 5-piece PR70 autographed population positions itself among the elite tier of tangible assets. Signed First Day of Issue Labels – Coins personally signed by artists like Rosati add layers of authenticity and prestige, particularly in the context of flawless certification. Symbolic and Aesthetic Gravitas – The coin blends monetary value, artistic merit, and royal iconography in a way few modern issues can.

Availability & Collector Contact

Due to the coin’s extreme rarity, only a select group of collectors will have the opportunity to acquire one. This offer is extended exclusively to Global Coin’s private clients and high-net-worth buyers.

To inquire or reserve:

Call: (888) 782-4406

Visit: www.shopglobalcoin.com