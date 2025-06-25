On-Site Fleet Services of NM Announces $50K Semi-Truck Giveaway to Support Founder’s Paralyzed Father

A Heartfelt Cause Behind a Big Giveaway

Bryan Duran, the founder of On-Site Fleet Services of NM LLC, is using his growing TikTok platform to not only promote his mobile and in-shop diesel repair business but also to support a deeply personal cause. Duran recently announced a $50,000 Western Star semi-truck giveaway, an initiative designed to raise funds for his father’s medical care after he suffered a life-altering stroke in 2020.



Known for his candidness and authenticity on TikTok, where he shares real-world experiences from the blue-collar world, Duran’s latest project combines business, family, and community-building in a powerful way. As a small-business owner, he understands the value of hard work and believes that supporting his father’s care while inspiring others to pursue careers in the trades can make a significant impact.

“I started this business from the back of a truck. I had no investors, no shortcuts, just tools, grit, and a vision,” Duran shares. “Now, I’m using my platform not only to help support my father’s care but also to give back to the community that has supported me. This isn’t just about giving away a truck, it’s about creating opportunities and showing people the power of hard work.”

From Mobile Repairs to Full-Service Operations

On-Site Fleet Services of NM LLC began as a mobile mechanic service catering to over-the-road truckers and has grown into one of the most trusted diesel repair businesses in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Founded by Duran, who was raised on a ranch and learned the mechanics of diesel trucks from an early age, the company’s roots are in providing reliable and efficient on-site repair services.

“From fixing rigs on the side of the road to running a full-service shop, our story has been one of growth and resilience,” says Duran. “While other shops may focus on volume, we focus on trust and delivering quality work. I’m proud of how we’ve evolved, but we’ve never lost sight of where we came from.”

The company now offers mobile diesel repair services in addition to operating a full-service shop that handles everything from semi-trucks and trailers to RVs and everyday vehicles. Their emphasis on reliability, quick response times, and honest diagnostics has earned them a loyal customer base not just in New Mexico, but across the United States.

Supporting Family Through Purpose-Driven Giving

The $50,000 Western Star truck giveaway is not just a promotional tool; it’s a heartfelt initiative that underscores the importance of family and supporting the trades. Duran’s father, Jimmy Duran, suffered a debilitating stroke in 2020 that left him paralyzed, which has placed significant financial strain on the family. Duran’s mother has become his father’s full-time caregiver, and a portion of all proceeds from the giveaway will go directly to support their care.

“This giveaway isn’t just for marketing or publicity,” Duran explains. “It’s a way to support my father’s care while raising awareness for the trades. I want to inspire others to see the trades as a real and sustainable career, and I want to show that family values, hard work, resilience, and legacy are what truly matter.”

This personal connection to the cause makes the giveaway not just a business endeavor, but a movement that aims to highlight the value of hard work and the often-overlooked trades industry.



Building a Movement for the Next Generation of Tradespeople

In addition to the giveaway, Duran uses his TikTok platform to showcase the realities of working in the trades. With over 16,000 followers, his content highlights the challenges of running a diesel repair business and the rewards of a career in the trades. By offering mentorship, sharing educational content, and providing tools and resources, Duran is helping inspire the next generation of blue-collar workers.

“I want to show people the truth, no filters, no BS. Just real hustle,” Duran says. “The trades aren’t just surviving, they’re thriving. And the people who choose to work with their hands deserve to be celebrated.”

Through his engaging social media presence, Duran also encourages young entrepreneurs to consider the trades as a viable and fulfilling career path. His transparency about the challenges and rewards of the business has helped create a supportive community for people looking to enter the field.

Impact and Transparency: The Duran Approach

What sets Bryan Duran and On-Site Fleet Services apart is their unwavering commitment to authenticity and community impact. Whether Duran is sharing his personal journey or working on a truck on the side of the road, he remains focused on building trust with his customers and community. His business is founded on the values of transparency, reliability, and customer care.

“We don’t just take the job, we own the outcome,” Duran emphasizes. “This is about more than fixing trucks, it’s about building relationships, creating opportunities, and making sure people know that the trades are an essential and respected part of our economy.”

Duran’s efforts to raise awareness about the value of the trades, coupled with his deep family ties, are helping to reshape the perception of blue-collar work. His dedication to quality service and community empowerment extends far beyond business, and the $50,000 semi-truck giveaway is just the latest example of his commitment to these causes.

On-Site Fleet Services of NM LLC Named Best Diesel Repair Business in New Mexico of 2025

In recognition of its outstanding service, On-Site Fleet Services of NM LLC has been named the Best Diesel Repair Business in New Mexico of 2025 by the prestigious Evergreen Awards. This award acknowledges the company’s excellence in diesel repair, customer satisfaction, and innovation. Bryan Duran’s dedication to quality service and community engagement has helped elevate On-Site Fleet Services to a top position in the industry.

“We’re proud to receive this recognition,” Duran says. “It’s a testament to the hard work and trust we’ve built with our customers. It’s not just about fixing trucks; it’s about creating lasting relationships and making an impact.”

About On-Site Fleet Services of NM LLC

On-Site Fleet Services of NM LLC is a diesel repair company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Founded by Bryan Duran, the company specializes in mobile and in-shop repair services for diesel trucks, trailers, RVs, and everyday vehicles. Known for its reliability and transparency, On-Site Fleet Services has earned a reputation as one of the most trusted diesel repair shops in the region. The company’s mission is to inspire others to pursue careers in the trades and to support families in need, as exemplified by their $50,000 semi-truck giveaway to support Bryan Duran’s father’s care.

Media Contact

Bryan Duran

Founder, On-Site Fleet Services of NM LLC

Email: bryanduran2008@icloud.com

Website: www.thatdieselbro.com

TikTok: @thatdieselbro