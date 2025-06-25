Apple’s Original iPod Incompatible with macOS Tahoe 26

Apple’s upcoming macOS Tahoe 26 developer preview removes support for FireWire, the technology that enabled the first two generations of iPod to connect and sync with Macs. This change means that original iPods from 2001 and the 2nd Gen Touch Wheel iPod from 2002 will no longer sync with Macs running the new software.

What This Means for iPod Users

The 3rd Gen iPod, released in 2003, introduced USB support alongside FireWire, so these models and newer iPods should continue syncing without issue. However, for those still using the earliest iPods, syncing will become impossible on Macs upgraded to macOS Tahoe 26.

Additionally, older external hard drives using FireWire, like FireWire 800 models, will lose compatibility as well. Users have already reported devices failing to connect with the latest preview version of the OS.

Apple has yet to officially confirm the end of FireWire support. There’s a possibility this could be reversed before the final release in September, but given the technology’s age and Apple’s discontinuation of the iPod lineup in 2022, this move is expected.

First introduced on Mac models in 1997, FireWire became a standard on Apple products between 1999 and 2011. The technology will celebrate its 40th anniversary next year. Apple’s continued support for it — and by extension, the original iPod — for over two decades is notable.

If you want to keep syncing your original iPod, your best bet is to avoid upgrading your Mac to macOS Tahoe 26 or later. Maintaining an older macOS version is likely the only way to keep your device connected.

What The Author Thinks While it’s sad to see the end of support for FireWire and the earliest iPods, this move is inevitable in the tech world. Clinging to decades-old hardware and protocols only delays progress. Users still holding onto these devices should consider transitioning to modern solutions. Apple’s decision, while inconvenient for some, pushes the ecosystem forward and encourages embracing newer, faster, and more secure technologies.

Featured image credit: Grant Hutchinson via Flickr

