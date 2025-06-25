Node & Needle Announces National Recognition of Founder Carrie Riley and Studio Expansion in Restorative Wellness Services

Founder Carrie Riley Named Top Global BLD Therapist as Node & Needle Expands Services

node & needle, a boutique wellness studio founded by Carrie Riley, today announced its expansion of advanced lymphatic and paramedical tattoo services following the founder’s recognition as one of the Top 5 Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage (BLD) Therapists in the world for 2024– an honor selected from more than 3,000 practitioners across 22 countries. This accolade reinforces node & needle’s position as a national leader in trauma-informed, results-driven bodywork and restorative skin care.

Further elevating her industry profile, Riley was recently honored as the “Top Scar and Stretch Mark Revision Specialist in the Midwest of 2025” by EvergreenAwards.com, a respected authority in the wellness and aesthetics sector. The award recognizes practitioners demonstrating exceptional skill, innovation, and dedication to client care in their field.

The studio’s enhanced service offerings reflect an increased demand for holistic care modalities that address post-surgical recovery, immune health, emotional wellness, and body confidence. Riley, a Certified Lymphatic Drainage Therapist and award-winning Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage specialist, brings over 300 hours of advanced lymphatic training and nearly two decades of experience spanning bodywork, grief education, and trauma-informed mental health support.

Setting a New Benchmark in Lymphatic and Restorative Tattoo Care

With the announcement of Carrie Riley’s global recognition in lymphatic therapy, node & needle has expanded its offerings to meet the evolving needs of a diverse clientele seeking meaningful recovery. In addition to her BLD certification, Riley is trained under renowned lymphatic educators such as Josie Rushing, Kathleen Lisson, and Miss Lymph.

“Lymphatic health isn’t just for post-op care—it’s for immune function, inflammation, energy, and emotional clarity,” said Riley. “We treat the body as a whole system.”

The studio’s services include targeted lymphatic drainage for clients recovering from surgery, managing autoimmune conditions, or seeking relief from chronic inflammation. In tandem, node & needle has become a regional destination for paramedical tattoo services, offering inkless scar and stretch mark revision, and medical-grade camouflage solutions.

Trauma-Informed Care Rooted in Clinical Insight

One of node & needle’s defining characteristics is its trauma-informed approach. Riley’s background as a Master of Social Work and mental health clinician informs how the studio delivers services. Every treatment is customized to support not only the physical but also the emotional aspects of healing.

“I’m here to help people heal in all the ways they didn’t know they needed—physically, emotionally, and energetically,” said Riley.

Her practice is intentionally structured around deep listening, clinical consultation, and an understanding of how body-based therapies can support long-term resilience. Clients seeking healing after trauma, pregnancy, illness, or life transition benefit from an environment designed to offer safety, discretion, and skilled care.

Elevating Boutique Wellness Through Precision and Purpose

Node & needle’s location in Milford, Ohio, offers a tranquil, private setting that emphasizes intentional healing over high-volume services. Appointments are unrushed and highly customized, underscoring the studio’s dedication to individualized care.

“Scars and stretch marks aren’t flaws—they’re stories,” said Riley. “My job is to soften their visibility while honoring what your body’s been through.”

Unlike many practices that treat lymphatic drainage or scar care as auxiliary services, these offerings are central to node &needle’s identity. Riley’s dual expertise in clinical bodywork and paramedical tattoo artistry ensures each client receives specialized attention from consultation to aftercare.



Mission-Aligned Support for Veterans and First Responders

A survivor of military family loss, Riley is particularly committed to serving veterans, first responders, and their families. Node & needle’s services provide these communities with a safe, empathetic space for physical and emotional restoration.

“Because of my own experience as a military spouse and trauma survivor, I know how hard it can be to trust your body again,” said Riley. “This work is about restoring that trust.”

This mission-driven care model has helped establish node & needle not only as a clinical leader but as an advocate for compassionate wellness services in underserved populations.

node & needle’s Service Highlights

Manual and Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage (MLD and BLD) Therapy: Specialized techniques for post-operative recovery, chronic inflammation, prenatal and postpartum support, and immune health.

Paramedical Tattoo Services: Including inkless scar and stretch mark revision, camouflage tattoos,and—coming soon—3D areola restoration for clients healing from surgery, trauma, or significant life events.

Trauma-Informed Client Experience: Services are grounded in emotional safety, medical context, and personalized treatment planning.

Private Wellness Environment: Discreet, luxury setting in Milford, Ohio with unrushed, confidential care.

Community-Focused Wellness: Specialized care and outreach for veterans, first responders, and survivors of trauma or loss.

About node & needle

node & needle is a boutique wellness studio based in Milford, Ohio, offering clinically advanced lymphatic therapy and paramedical tattoo services. Founded by Carrie Riley, a nationally recognized Brazilian Lymphatic Drainage specialist and Certified Manual Lymphatic Drainage Therapist, the studio blends science, clinical precision, and trauma-informed care in a private, luxury setting. With a focus on results-driven, restorative treatment, node & needle serves clients navigating surgery recovery, autoimmune conditions, and emotional healing.

Learn more at www.nodeandneedle.com.

Media Contact

Carrie Riley

Founder

Email: Hello@NodeAndNeedle.com

Website

Instagram

Facebook