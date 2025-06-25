Trump Confirms Additional Delay to TikTok Ban or Sale Deadline

President Donald Trump has announced a further 90-day extension to the deadline for TikTok’s sale in the United States. The move delays enforcement of a law passed last year that requires the app to be sold by its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, or face a ban due to national security concerns.

The US government expressed fears that TikTok or ByteDance could be compelled by Chinese authorities to share user data. TikTok denies these claims and has been working with the administration to resolve concerns. Lawmakers and officials have viewed the app as a potential security risk.

Trump’s Executive Order and TikTok’s Response

Trump, who pledged during his campaign to save TikTok, signed the executive order delaying the law’s enforcement for the third time. In response, TikTok thanked Trump for his support, emphasizing the importance of keeping the platform accessible for its 170 million US users and stating ongoing cooperation with Vice President JD Vance’s office.

The new deadline for securing a sale or restructuring deal is set for September 17, as stated by Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social.

While Trump has softened his stance, even crediting TikTok for his youth voter support in 2024, some lawmakers remain critical. Senator Mark Warner, Vice Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, condemned the extension, calling it a disregard for national security laws.

TikTok challenged the law’s constitutionality in court. The Supreme Court upheld the legislation shortly before it was set to take effect earlier this year.

Author’s Opinion The repeated delays in TikTok’s sale deadline highlight the complex intersection of national security, technology, and politics. While concerns about data privacy are valid, the ongoing back-and-forth risks leaving American users and businesses in limbo. Leadership should aim for a clear, transparent resolution instead of prolonging uncertainty, which benefits no one and fuels geopolitical tensions.

Featured image credit: Heute

