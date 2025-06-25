Suining Hosts the Opening Stage of the Famous Cultural Tourism Cycling Conference of China — Over 1,000 Riders Embark on a Scenic Cycling Tour

On June 22, the Suining stage of the Famous Cultural Tourism Cycling Conference of China, alongside the “Ride Across Sichuan 2025 — Suining Guanyin Lake Open Cycling Race”, officially kicked off in the Guanyin Lake area. A total of 1,106 cycling enthusiasts from across the country participated in five competition categories, showcasing their passion and athleticism amid the scenic beauty of the Ten-Mile Lotus Pond. The event offered a spectacular summer cycling experience, blending sport with the charm of nature.

A Thousand Riders Set Off — Sharing the Glory Together

At 7:45 a.m., as mist still lingered over Guanyin Lake, 1,100 cyclists stood ready at the starting line. With the crack of the starter’s pistol, the Men’s Road Elite group surged forward like arrows released from a bow. Their wheels stirred the lotus-scented breeze, while riders in vibrant cycling kits created a moving rainbow under the soft morning light.

Three leading riders quickly broke away to form a “breakaway squad,” demonstrating textbook teamwork as they crossed the Fujiang Bridge. Behind them, the main peloton followed like a tidal wave, the friction of tires on pavement, the metallic rhythm of turning chains, and the cheers of spectators blending into a dynamic symphony of motion and energy.

Following the Men’s Road Elite race, the Men’s Open Road Groups A and B, along with the Women’s Open Road Group, took to the course in succession. On the track, a thrilling display of speed and determination unfolded; off the track, waves of cheers and enthusiastic shouts filled the air.

In the Men’s Road Elite category, Yang Kai of Sichuan XDS-CENIT Cycling Team claimed a decisive victory. Vitalii Novakovskyi of GUSTO SUPERTEAM and Feng Haoran of Hengyu Cycling Team secured second and third place, respectively. The Men’s Open Road Group A and B titles were taken by Gong Linlang from Sichuan XDS-CENIT and Chen Junming from Yinbes Cycling Team, respectively. In the Women’s Open Road Group, Peng Xingyue of the DYC-Shengyi Youth Development Team earned the championship, followed by Yin Xiaoqin from AEC-KMC in second, and He Yan of LivRacing in third.

While the competitive groups battled it out with speed and strategy, the Leisure Ride Group offered a fun-filled urban cycling tour. Among the highlights: a 65-year-old retired teacher, Mr. Li, pedaled a custom tricycle adorned with colorful pinwheels; a 10-year-old child pushed forward on a balance bike, proudly wearing a panda-themed helmet; and a family team pedaled a four-person bicycle, capturing scenic moments on their phones as they rode. At one of the “Time Tunnel” checkpoints, a female participant in traditional Hanfu attire paused for photos, creating a striking visual blend of cultural heritage and modern sporting spirit—an elegant symbol of living tradition on the move.

Joyful Riding for All — A Citywide Cycling Celebration

As the first event of its kind in China to introduce a “Zen-style” category with no restrictions on equipment, time, or laps, the Leisure Group welcomed over 500 participants aged 10 to 65. Dressed in distinctive outfits and riding balance bikes, tricycles, and various non-motorized vehicles, participants embraced the spirit of “cycling for all,” turning the ride into a vibrant showcase of inclusive urban exploration.

With its scenic blend of nature and city, Suining has earned praise as a “cycling path through a painting.” The race route cleverly weaves together the city’s iconic landmarks and cultural landscapes. Riders passed through the “Time Tunnel” along the Fujiang River, marveling at the poetic interplay of urban space and time. They followed the shifting reflections of clouds over Guanyin Lake and rode through the serene beauty of Shengliandao Island’s lakes and hills.

“We came as a family to enjoy a holiday in Suining—and decided to join the ride while we were here. Riding along the greenway, even the wind feels sweet!” said Zhang Lei, who had just won a prize with his family in the leisure ride. Describing the Suining cycling trip as “an adventure wrapped in scenery and warmth,” he recounted moments of joy from the journey. From the wetlands of Guanyin Lake to the flower fields of Shengliandao, the family made frequent stops to capture snapshots of graceful egrets and lush landscapes. During a riverside picnic, they exchanged stories of what each had discovered along the way.

“Our child kept saying, ‘I never knew lotus flowers could be this beautiful,’ and even my wife—who usually isn’t into sports—fell in love with this slower, immersive way to explore,” Zhang Lei added with a smile. The family also purchased local intangible cultural heritage items, including handcrafted bamboo weaving and Suixinli signature souvenirs, bringing a piece of Suining’s charm back home.

A New Engine for Events, A Fresh Driver of Growth

As the first national-level project integrating cycling sports with cultural and tourism experiences, this event adopts a dual model of “sporting competition + travel immersion”, extending race routes into Suining’s urban core and key tourist destinations. It has effectively transformed the city into a “sightseeing belt on wheels,” enabling participants to “travel as they compete” and fully experience Suining’s unique blend of Guanyin folk culture, ecological heritage, and modern urban charm.

Breaking away from traditional formats, the event introduced an innovative “3-hour race + 4-day tour” model, offering participants a deeper, more engaging experience. By leveraging the event as a catalyst, it stimulates tourism consumption and creates a new engine for economic growth.

“I’ve raced in many cities across China, but this is my first time checking in at a local marketplace,” said Peng Xingyue, winner of the Women’s Open category. “The organizers really know how to pamper the participants ‘Cycling Lifestyle Night’ was so atmospheric, and the food options were endless!” She described Suining as her “lucky place,” where she earned the first victory of her cycling career. After the race, she and her friends attended the 2025 ‘Golden Hits Legends Tour Concert’, making the trip even more memorable. She also brought along her camera to capture the blooming lotus season at the World Lotus Expo Garden, eager to document and share the highlights of this meaningful journey.

According to officials from the Suining Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television, Sports, and Tourism, the launch of the Famous Cultural Tourism Cycling Conference of China in Suining clearly demonstrates the city’s strategic commitment to integrated development across culture, sports, tourism, and commerce. It also reflects Suining’s ambition to become the third major hub for performing arts and sporting events in the Chengdu-Chongqing region.

By attracting cycling enthusiasts from across the country to experience Suining’s unique culture and lifestyle, the event embodies a model of “events as platforms, culture and tourism as the performance”—creating a new ecosystem where sports drive tourism, tourism promotes culture, and cultural, sports, commercial, and tourism sectors advance together.

This dynamic approach is set to accelerate Suining’s development into a city of strength, vitality, and charm, laying a robust industrial foundation, unlocking powerful innovation-driven momentum, and enhancing its cultural and ecological appeal. In doing so, Suining is writing a bold new chapter in its journey toward becoming a model of socialist modernization.