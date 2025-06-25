ALLWEI Launches Balkonkraftwerk System with Expandable Battery for German Homes

As electricity costs continue to soar across Germany, more and more households are looking to transform their balconies into “personal power stations” – generating energy during the day, storing it for use at night, without complicated permits, or high renovation costs.

The newly launched ALLWEI BM1600 Balkonkraftwerk system is composed of the BM1600 main unit (1600 Wh, 800W output) and the B160 expansion battery (1600 Wh, expandable with up to 4 additional units, for a total capacity of up to 8000 Wh), providing a practical solution for applications ranging from peak shaving to full-home emergency power.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_5hlR7YdFh8

Industry Pain Points: Why Do Homes Need “Balcony PV + Storage”?

1.Soaring Electricity Prices

Over the past five years, residential electricity prices in Germany have risen by more than 30%, with peak summer rates often exceeding €0.41/kWh.

2.Limitations of Traditional Solar

Rooftop PV systems come with high installation costs and long lead times. Moreover, traditional feed-in systems do not ensure energy availability during nighttime or cloudy days.

3.Growing Demand for Energy Storage

To combat high electricity prices, households need power stations with built-in storage, charging during periods of negative pricing and discharging when rates spike.

Product Overview: ALLWEI Balkonkraftwerk System

Plug & Play : 800W feed-in power; compliant with local regulations; does not require installation by a certified electrician

: 800W feed-in power; compliant with local regulations; does not require installation by a certified electrician Smart Ecosystem : Compatible with Shelly, Tibber Pulse, Ecotracker, and the ALLWEI Meter

: Compatible with Shelly, Tibber Pulse, Ecotracker, and the ALLWEI Meter Dynamic Pricing : Supports Tibber’s Dynamic Electricity Tariff

: Supports Tibber’s Dynamic Electricity Tariff PV Input : Triple 700W MPPT support, up to 2100W total

: Triple 700W MPPT support, up to 2100W total Modular Upgrades : Customizable capacity to meet everyday or extended power needs

: Customizable capacity to meet everyday or extended power needs Portable Design: Moderate weight and portable design for hassle-free relocation

Core Technologies & Safety Certifications

LiFePO₄ Cells : Long cycle life (≥ 6000+ cycles ≈ 16 years), low self-discharge, high thermal stability

: Long cycle life (≥ 6000+ cycles ≈ 16 years), low self-discharge, high thermal stability Smart Battery Management System (BMS) : Real-time monitoring of voltage, temperature, and charge balancing to maximize battery lifespan

: Real-time monitoring of voltage, temperature, and charge balancing to maximize battery lifespan Comprehensive Protection : Safeguards against overcharge, over-discharge, overcurrent, short circuits, and overheating – certified under VDE4105:2018, UL2743, UN38.3, CE

: Safeguards against overcharge, over-discharge, overcurrent, short circuits, and overheating – certified under VDE4105:2018, UL2743, UN38.3, CE Weather Resistance: Operates in −20℃ to 40℃ environments, ideal for both indoor and outdoor balcony use

Typical Use Cases

1.Day-Night Self-Consumption

Sunny Days : PV directly powers home appliances while charging the battery pack.

: PV directly powers home appliances while charging the battery pack. Nights & Cloudy Days: Battery discharges power to essential appliances like lights, refrigerators, routers, and security cameras.

2.Peak Shaving and Load Shifting

The AI-powered power management system automatically charges the BM1600 during low-rate or negative pricing periods and discharges during peak-rate times, potentially saving households up to €700 per year, subject to local tariffs and consumption habits.

Economic Benefits & Policy Support

Fast Payback : At €0.41/kWh, a system with one main unit and two expansion batteries (~5 kWh) has a payback period of less than 2.5 years

: At €0.41/kWh, a system with one main unit and two expansion batteries (~5 kWh) has a payback period of less than 2.5 years Government Subsidies : German federal and state programs offer over €100/kWh in incentives for micro-PV and battery systems, with total subsidies reaching up to €800

: German federal and state programs offer over €100/kWh in incentives for micro-PV and battery systems, with total subsidies reaching up to €800 Increased Value: Up to 50% higher self-consumption rate; combined PV and storage system yields an internal rate of return (IRR) of 8% or more

For additional product information and the latest updates on ALLWEI Balkonkraftwerk, please visit ALLWEI’s official German website at allweipower.de

About ALLWEI

Founded in 2012, ALLWEI is a leading provider of portable and home energy storage solutions, including solar generators, power stations, and clean energy systems for both outdoor and residential use. With a strong commitment to sustainability, innovation, and quality, ALLWEI delivers intelligent, user-oriented power products designed to perform reliably in extreme environments.

The company combines advanced R&D with rigorous multi-dimensional testing to ensure durability, efficiency, and safety across all its offerings. Certified in multiple global markets, ALLWEI serves customers worldwide through a direct-to-consumer model that emphasizes affordability and service excellence.