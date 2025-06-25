Spotify App Code Hints at ’24-bit’ and ‘FLAC’ Support for Lossless Streaming

Spotify is reportedly preparing to launch its much-anticipated Lossless streaming tier, with recent app code discoveries revealing references to “24-bit” audio depth and the FLAC format, both known for high-resolution, lossless music quality.

Spotify’s version 1.2.66 hides mentions of a “Lossless” streaming option, positioned above the current “Very High” (MP3 320kbps) quality setting. This suggests a premium tier offering 24-bit/44.1KHz audio resolution typical of FLAC files, which could use up to 1 GB of data per hour.

References to Lossless also appear in the “Connect to device” sidebar and Now Playing bar, indicating the feature will be supported across Spotify Connect devices and Web Player upon launch.

The Long Road to Lossless on Spotify

Rumors about Spotify’s Lossless tier date back to 2021, initially under the name “Hi-Fi,” with an expected launch in 2022 that never materialized. Competitors like Apple Music had already introduced lossless streaming, raising expectations for Spotify.

Last year, CEO Daniel Ek confirmed plans for a Lossless tier, hinting at a possible price point of around $20 per month. Other rumors mentioned a “Music Pro” tier with a $6 upgrade for lossless quality, but no official announcements have been made yet.

Lossless streaming will deliver significantly improved audio quality, accessible via apps, web, and connected devices. While exact pricing and launch dates remain unconfirmed, the tier is expected to be the highest quality option on Spotify.

Author’s Opinion Lossless streaming is critical for Spotify to stay competitive, especially with audiophiles demanding better quality. Spotify must strike a balance between premium features and pricing to attract both casual and serious listeners, ensuring broad appeal without alienating users. A transparent rollout and clear communication will be vital to the success of this new tier.

