Lee Partners Law Launches to Fight for Injured Workers Using Insider Defense Knowledge

A new California law firm is opening its doors with a bold mission: to protect injured workers using the same insider strategies once used against them. Lee Partners Law: Injury Attorneys LLP, founded by brothers David A. Lee and Michael Lee, launches today with a statewide focus on workers’ compensation cases—and a deep commitment to fighting for working families.

What sets the firm apart is the background of its founders. Both attorneys spent over two decades combined defending insurance companies and major employers. Now, the brothers are putting that knowledge to use on the other side—helping injured workers navigate a system that’s often confusing, unfair, and stacked against them.

“We’re brothers, business partners, and former defense attorneys who’ve sat inside insurance war rooms,” said David Lee, Founding Attorney. “We know exactly how those companies try to reduce or deny claims. And now we’re using everything we learned to protect the people they overlook—injured workers.”

Headquartered in Los Angeles and serving all of California, Lee Partners Law is a family-run practice built on trust, integrity, and aggressive legal representation. The firm’s focus is 100% workers’ compensation law, handling everything from denied claims and delayed treatment to serious injuries and maximum-value settlements.

The Lees say their approach combines hard-hitting strategy with personalized, compassionate service—something they believe only a small, family-led firm can provide.

“We’re not a giant corporate office. We’re two brothers who grew up together, work side by side, and care deeply about every client who walks through our doors,” added Michael Lee, Partner. “This firm is personal to us—and that makes us fight even harder.”

Lee Partners Law is proud to represent the workers who keep cities running. These are the people who power California every day, and they deserve someone in their corner when they get hurt on the job.

For more information or to schedule a free case evaluation, visit: https://www.leeinjuryattorneys.com