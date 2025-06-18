Trump to Push Back US TikTok Ban Deadline, White House Confirms

TikTok will remain available in the United States for at least another three months, as President Donald Trump prepares to extend the sale-or-ban deadline for the third time since taking office this year.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced Tuesday that Trump “will sign an additional Executive Order this week to keep TikTok up and running.” The extension will last 90 days and aims to ensure a deal is finalized to protect Americans’ data privacy.

TikTok, owned by Chinese company ByteDance, faced a US ban after failing to meet a January deadline to sell its American operations to a US buyer. The app has become a major source of content and news, boasting roughly 170 million users in the US.

Trump told reporters he would “probably” extend TikTok’s deadline and expected China’s approval for any sale. “We do” have the legal authority to do so, he added.

This move contradicts Congress’ stance, which passed a law last year mandating the sale or ban of TikTok due to national security concerns about potential Chinese government influence and data misuse. Former President Joe Biden signed the law immediately upon its passage.

Political and Public Reactions

Senators and lawmakers have expressed concern over TikTok’s potential as a tool for espionage and political manipulation. However, TikTok praised the extension as a victory for users.

Trump previously sought to force a sale of TikTok in 2020 but has since softened his stance, even praising the app for helping him gain significant support among younger voters in the 2024 election.

The US and China nearly reached a deal in April to place majority control of TikTok’s US operations under American ownership, but key details remain unresolved. ByteDance confirmed any agreement would need China’s approval.

Several bidders are vying to acquire TikTok’s US operations, including Oracle, whose co-founder Larry Ellison is a Trump ally. Other notable bidders include billionaire Frank McCourt, Canadian businessman Kevin O’Leary, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast) is also reportedly interested as part of a different group.

What The Author Thinks The repeated extensions to TikTok’s US ban deadline reveal that the app’s fate is as much a political issue as a business one. National security concerns are genuine, but the delay also reflects the complexity of balancing diplomacy with technological innovation. TikTok’s massive popularity, especially among younger Americans, makes any abrupt ban disruptive. The ongoing bidding war underscores how digital influence is now a strategic asset. Ultimately, the resolution will require navigating geopolitical tensions carefully, as rushing either way risks alienating users or compromising security.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

