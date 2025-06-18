As Trump Weighs Strikes on Iran, Polls Show Limited Public Support

For years, American public opinion, particularly on the right, has leaned toward isolationism and skepticism about foreign wars, viewing many global conflicts as not America’s responsibility. This stance is now being tested as President Donald Trump uses increasingly aggressive language about US military involvement in Israel’s conflict with Iran. On Tuesday, Trump declared on Truth Social that “we now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran” and called Iran’s Supreme Leader an “easy target,” demanding Iran’s “UNCONDITIONAL SURRENDER.” Reports indicate Trump is warming to the idea of striking Iran’s nuclear facilities, bringing the US closer to military conflict than in decades.

Public Attitudes Toward Military Action Against Iran Are Mixed

Polls show a complex picture of American views on Iran and potential military strikes. A 2019 Fox News poll found that 53% of Americans supported military action to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons, though 30% opposed it. However, recent intelligence assessments, including testimony from Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, state Iran is not actively building a nuclear weapon, challenging the urgency of strikes.

While many Americans consider Iran a significant threat, it ranks behind China and Russia in perceived military dangers. Additionally, a 2020 CBS News poll showed only a small minority favored immediate military action, with most believing the threat could be managed through other means.

The political landscape is divided. Though many Republicans see Iran as a critical threat, some influential conservative voices, such as Tucker Carlson, oppose intervention. On the left, figures like Senator Bernie Sanders warn against getting entangled in “another of Netanyahu’s wars.” The scars from previous conflicts, like the Iraq War, add to public skepticism. Trump’s 2020 strike on Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani had mixed public reception—initial support but later concern over safety and policy.

Overall, Americans are concerned about Iran’s nuclear ambitions but don’t generally view it as an immediate reason for war. Bipartisan concern exists, but many prioritize other global threats. Past wars’ legacies influence reluctance for new military engagements. Intelligence reports indicate Iran is still years from having a deployable nuclear weapon. Trump’s influence may sway some opinions, but resistance within his own base and broader public caution remain significant.

Author’s Opinion The situation demands careful deliberation. With public opinion divided and the risks of a prolonged conflict looming large, the president should tread cautiously before committing to military action against Iran. An impulsive strike risks plunging the US into another costly and uncertain Middle Eastern war. Balancing deterrence with diplomacy is critical, as is ensuring the American people understand and support any path forward.

Featured image credit: Gage Skidmore via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.