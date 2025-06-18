Facebook Videos Convert to Reels as Meta Removes Length Limits

Meta is changing the way videos appear on Facebook by turning all videos into Reels. Although users can currently upload either a traditional video or a Reel, this will soon change. Once the update takes effect, all videos shared on Facebook will be classified as Reels, ending the era of horizontal video formats on the platform.

Historically, Facebook users could choose to share content either as horizontal videos (16:9 aspect ratio) or vertical Reels (9:16). Meta’s latest announcement reveals that this choice will be removed, and the platform will fully embrace Reels, which better align with trends popularized by platforms like TikTok.

Enhanced Video Uploading and Editing

Along with this transformation, Meta is simplifying the process of uploading and editing videos. The new system will offer a unified interface for sharing content as Reels, accompanied by fresh creativity tools and more user controls. This makes it easier for creators to customize their videos before posting.

Meta has also removed the previous length restrictions on video uploads. While Facebook Reels were limited to 90 seconds, this cap has been lifted to accommodate the longer-form videos many users prefer.

Reels have become a central format across Meta’s platforms, designed to rival TikTok’s popularity. Facebook introduced Reels in 2021, initially rolling out in the US before expanding to over 150 countries the following year. Since then, Meta has continually enhanced the feature to improve user experience.

Recent upgrades include the ability to share Reels directly to Messenger, new editing features, and even private “Locked Reels,” which require a secret code to access. Instagram’s Reels, meanwhile, recently gained a 2x speed playback option, allowing users to watch videos faster with a simple long press.

What The Author Thinks The full shift to Reels on Facebook marks Meta’s commitment to vertical video formats, capitalizing on modern viewing habits. However, it’s important that the platform doesn’t alienate creators or users who prefer longer, horizontal videos for storytelling, tutorials, or events. While Reels excel at quick, engaging content, diversity in video formats is key to catering to the wide range of Facebook’s global audience. Meta should continue to offer flexibility to avoid limiting creative expression in pursuit of trends.

Featured image credit: FMT

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.