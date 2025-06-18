Waymo Reduces US Service Amid ‘No Kings’ Protests

Following attacks on its robotaxis during anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles, Waymo is scaling back its autonomous vehicle service in multiple US cities ahead of planned nationwide “no kings” protests on June 14.

Cities Affected and Service Suspensions

Waymo will reduce operations in San Francisco, Austin, Atlanta, and Phoenix while fully pausing service in Los Angeles. The company previously halted downtown LA operations earlier this week but has not specified how long the current interruptions will last.

At least six Waymo vehicles were damaged during protests last weekend in Los Angeles, with three set on fire, underscoring the vulnerability of these costly autonomous cars. This follows similar incidents in San Francisco, including a vehicle set ablaze in Chinatown and tire slashing of multiple cars.

Public Concerns and Opposition

Opposition to driverless taxis in California is driven by safety fears and worries over job losses. Additionally, some protesters are wary of the data collected by these vehicles, highlighted by the LAPD’s use of Waymo footage in criminal investigations.

Tesla’s upcoming launch of a robotaxi service in Austin will test public acceptance further. Criticism has already emerged, with Tesla critic Dan O’Dowd claiming to document safety lapses during early tests, heightening scrutiny of autonomous technology.

Author’s Opinion The promise of robotaxis depends heavily on public trust and safety confidence. Without addressing societal concerns and transparency around data and economic impacts, companies like Waymo and Tesla risk alienating users and communities. A balanced approach that prioritizes technology excellence alongside community engagement is crucial for the future success of autonomous ride services.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

