A Contagious Smile Academy Launches New Trauma-Informed Courses to Support Survivors and Families in 2025

A Contagious Smile, an organization dedicated to supporting survivors of domestic violence, trauma, Veterans, addiction, and families with special needs, announces the official launch of its new trauma-informed educational platform, A Contagious Smile Academy. This initiative marks a significant milestone in the organization’s mission to provide accessible, healing-centered resources to underserved communities.

Providing Healing Tools for Survivors of Trauma

A Contagious Smile Academy has developed a comprehensive suite of courses designed to address the specific needs of survivors of abuse, trauma, veterans, and families navigating challenges with special needs. These courses are not based on theoretical frameworks but are deeply rooted in the lived experiences of those who have overcome extreme adversity. With a focus on real-world, actionable insights, these programs offer a unique and powerful resource for individuals seeking guidance on their healing journey.

“It is an incredible honor to collaborate with Victoria and A Contagious Smile Academy. Together, we are dedicated to providing transformative courses that guide individuals on their journey to recovery. As we extend our helping hands, we encourage everyone to pause, love themselves, and be aware of their ripple effect. Remember, your ripple makes a difference—let’s create positive ripples together!” – JJ Holley. A Contagious Smile has joined up with Ripple-Retreat Founder and CEO, JJ Holley to reach even more individuals and help them to find their ripples.

Safe Haven Phoenix: A Special Resource for Survivors of Abuse

Among the Academy’s most impactful offerings is the Safe Haven Phoenix collection, which is specifically designed to support survivors of abuse. These courses offer a safe and nurturing space where survivors can rebuild their confidence, regain their voice, and heal from the scars of their past. Safe Haven Phoenix aims to show survivors that they are not broken, but rather, like stained glass, their strength shines through their wounds.

Supporting Families with Special Needs: The Stucco Squad Initiative

Recognizing the often-overlooked struggles of families with special needs, A Contagious Smile Academy has also created the Stucco Squad — a resource designed to provide support and empowerment for families with exceptional children. This superhero-themed space celebrates the courage of these children and offers their families much-needed respite and encouragement. The Stucco Squad gives these families an opportunity to connect, find support, and feel valued in a world where they often feel invisible.

Limitless Recovery: A New Path for Trauma and Addiction Recovery

The Academy also offers the Limitless Recovery collection, which provides critical support for teens and young adults navigating the challenges of trauma, addiction, and loss. These courses create a space for individuals to feel understood, supported, and empowered to rebuild their lives, no matter how broken they may feel. The program aims to help participants realize that no matter their past, they have the strength to redefine their future.

Valor Circle: Honoring Veterans and Their Families

Another key feature of the Academy is the Valor Circle, a space dedicated to veterans and their families. This program acknowledges the distinct challenges faced by those who have served in the military, providing them with a community where their sacrifices are recognized and their needs are addressed. The Valor Circle supports veterans as they navigate the transition back into civilian life, providing them with the tools and resources they need to heal and thrive.

A Commitment to Community and Compassion

A Contagious Smile Academy is the latest extension of A Contagious Smile’s broader mission to offer compassionate, trauma-informed resources to individuals and families in need. At the core of this organization is Victoria Cuore, a domestic violence survivor who founded the nonprofit to provide others with the same hope and healing she experienced.

The organization’s efforts have already garnered recognition from media outlets such as FOX, NBC, CBS, and Women’s Week. Recently, Victoria Cuore was named the 2025 Best Transformative Trauma Advocate for Domestic Violence by Insider Weekly, further cementing her role as a leading voice in the field of trauma recovery.

Awarded for Excellence in Support for Special Needs Families

In addition to its ongoing efforts, A Contagious Smile Academy was recently honored as the Best Support Network for Special Needs Families in 2025 by Best of Best Review. This prestigious award recognizes the Academy’s extraordinary impact in providing healing resources to special needs families, emphasizing the Academy’s dedication to offering practical, real-world solutions for those who face unique challenges.

“We are deeply humbled and honored to receive this recognition,” said Cuore. “It reflects not just the work we do but the dedication of our community and the thousands of families we serve. This award is a testament to the importance of lifting each other up, especially when facing overwhelming circumstances.”

A Lifeline Built on Love and Resilience

The Cuore-Solomon family — including Victoria, her husband Michael, a proud veteran, and their daughter Faith, who has special needs — remains committed to this mission without financial compensation. Their dedication to the cause is driven by a profound desire to help others heal, without turning anyone away due to financial constraints.

“We don’t do this for profit,” said Victoria Cuore. “We do this because we know firsthand how it feels to survive hell, and we want to make sure no one has to go through it alone.”

Looking Ahead: Expanding Access to Healing Resources

As A Contagious Smile Academy continues to grow, the organization remains steadfast in its commitment to providing support, education, and empowerment to individuals and families affected by trauma, abuse, and loss. Their mission is to ensure that every survivor, no matter their circumstances, has access to the resources they need to heal and reclaim their life.

About A Contagious Smile

A Contagious Smile is an organization dedicated to supporting individuals who have experienced trauma, domestic violence, addiction, and loss. Founded by Victoria Cuore, a survivor of domestic violence, the organization provides healing-centered resources, including trauma-informed courses, coaching, and community-building initiatives. Through its various programs, A Contagious Smile strives to empower individuals to reclaim their strength and voice, creating a world where survivors are seen, heard, and supported.

Media Contact

Victoria Cuore

A Contagious Smile and A Contagious Smile Academy, Founder & CEO

Email: victoria@acontagioussmile.com

Website

Academy

Podcast

Facebook | Instagram | TikTok