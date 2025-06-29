Meta Skips SF Pride as Tech Industry Pulls Back from Public LGBTQ+ Support

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg once personally ensured Facebook’s participation in San Francisco Pride, the largest LGBTQ+ parade and a symbol of advocacy and social justice. In 2015, when Facebook’s real-name policy raised concerns among LGBTQ+ users, Zuckerberg reached out to SF Pride’s leadership to mend relations after policy changes.

Since then, ties between SF Pride and Meta have deteriorated. In March, SF Pride formally cut ties with Meta after the company scaled back internal diversity hiring programs and relaxed content moderation policies, which critics warn could increase online abuse toward marginalized groups, including LGBTQ+ individuals.

Corporate Support Withdrawals Across the Board

Meta is not alone; other major sponsors like Anheuser-Busch, Comcast, Diageo, Nissan, and even Google’s parent company Alphabet have withdrawn sponsorships this year. This decline in support has significantly impacted SF Pride’s budget, which is now down $180,000 from its target due to fewer corporate sponsors.

San Francisco, known both as a tech innovation hub and the birthplace of the U.S. LGBTQ+ movement, feels the impact deeply. SF Pride Executive Director Suzanne Ford highlighted that many tech employees no longer engage with Pride-related events as actively as before, and outreach from companies has diminished.

Ford also expressed hope that OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, a member of the community, might become a more visible supporter, though no such support has been forthcoming yet.

Corporate Fear and Quiet Support

Industry experts say fear of legal challenges and political backlash, including scrutiny from figures like President Donald Trump, has led many executives to quietly support LGBTQ+ causes behind the scenes rather than openly. SF Pride has received anonymous donations from tech firms, underscoring the cautious climate.

Ford emphasized the possibility of reconciliation, noting that Meta’s re-engagement would depend on leadership shifts and a genuine commitment to shared values. She stressed the importance of leaving space for companies to evolve and realign with the community.

Author’s Opinion The retreat of tech giants like Meta from public LGBTQ+ advocacy risks eroding trust with a vital community that has long driven innovation and inclusivity in the industry. Quiet donations and private support are commendable but insufficient substitutes for visible, proactive corporate allyship. Genuine progress requires bold, consistent actions rather than cautious silence—especially in times when marginalized communities face heightened challenges.

Featured image credit: Our Daily Bread

