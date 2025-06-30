Portland Welcomes Exclusive New Aesthetic Treatments to Revitalize Your Skin

From cutting-edge anti-aging solutions to advanced skincare techniques, these treatments are transforming the local beauty and wellness scene at this particular Med Spa Portland, Oregon can appreciate.

The new offerings include a range of sought-after services such as Dysport, Micro Needling, Dermal Fillers, Facial Peels, and wellness treatments like NAD and B12 injections as well as Botox Portland trusts. Each treatment is meticulously designed to cater to Portland’s clientele seeking modern, effective solutions for skincare and overall wellness.

“We’re thrilled to introduce these innovative treatments right here in Portland,” said Dr. Aviva Zigman. “Our goal is to empower clients with cutting-edge options that enhance their natural beauty and boost self-confidence.”

The Featured Treatments Include:

Botox and Dysport for precision wrinkle reduction.

Micro Needling to promote collagen production and achieve a smoother, more youthful complexion.

Dermal Fillers for natural-looking volume and contour.

Facial Peels tailored for radiant, refreshed skin.

NAD & B12 Treatments to enhance energy levels and support overall wellness.

Portland residents can now experience the benefits of these treatments such as Microneedling Portland can embrace in a trusted, professional environment done by a licensed Physician. Whether your goal is to address the signs of aging, improve skin texture, or enjoy a boost in wellness, these services are tailored to help individuals look and feel their best.

The launch of these treatments is expected to set a new standard in Portland’s beauty and wellness space, helping clients achieve their aesthetic and wellness goals through safe, effective, and innovative techniques.

About Us

Revive By Aviva is a leading provider of advanced aesthetic and wellness treatments in Portland, Oregon. Dedicated to delivering exceptional care, we specialize in client-centered services that combine the latest in science and technology for beautiful, lasting results.