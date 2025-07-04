Perliss Law Firm Announces New Focus on Compassionate Criminal Defense and Strategic Legal Advocacy

Perliss Law Firm: A Trusted Name in Legal Defense

The Perliss Law Firm in Los Angeles has become a pillar in the Southern California legal community. With over 40 years of experience, the firm is renowned for its focus on high-stakes criminal defense, including federal crimes, personal injury, and immigration matters. But what truly sets Perliss Law apart is not just its courtroom expertise — it’s the heart behind the defense.

Jonathon Perliss, a bilingual attorney fluent in both English and Mandarin, is known for his unwavering commitment to clients and his ability to navigate complex legal situations with a calm, strategic approach. He has successfully handled hundreds of cases, from serious felonies and federal indictments to high-profile DUI and domestic violence matters. His reputation is built on crafting defense strategies that not only protect his clients’ rights but also transform the trajectory of their lives.

A Focus on Human-Centered Legal Care

At Perliss Law, clients are more than just cases to win. The firm’s motto is simple: advocate for justice while remaining grounded in empathy. Jonathon’s approach is rooted in the belief that everyone deserves strong legal representation, especially when they’re overwhelmed or vulnerable. This mindset has led to Perliss Law becoming a trusted resource for individuals across Southern California, particularly within the Chinese-speaking community.

“We have built a practice that speaks to people who feel like no one is on their side,” says Jonathon Perliss, Senior Partner at Perliss Law Firm. “People come to me when they’re scared, confused, and feel like there’s no one who understands. My job is to change that — starting with trust.”

This focus on trust is one of the driving forces behind the firm’s success. Perliss Law is known for providing transparent, compassionate guidance throughout the legal process. Whether clients are facing the uncertainty of criminal charges, a personal injury case, or an immigration issue, they know that their attorney will not only fight for their legal rights but also ensure they are fully informed every step of the way.

Bilingual Expertise: Serving a Diverse Clientele

A standout feature of Perliss Law Firm is its bilingual service. With many clients speaking Mandarin, Jonathon Perliss has made it a priority to cater to the needs of the local Chinese-speaking community in Southern California. This dedication to language accessibility has allowed the firm to build a diverse clientele and become a trusted advocate for immigrants navigating the legal system.

The ability to communicate in both languages makes a significant difference in ensuring clients understand the intricacies of their cases. It is this personal touch — combined with a strategic legal mind — that has earned Perliss Law a reputation for offering practical solutions that make a real difference in people’s lives.

Proven Success in Federal Cases and Beyond

In addition to handling local cases, Perliss Law has a strong track record of success in federal defense cases. The firm has won dismissals and sentence reductions in some of the most high-stakes criminal matters, positioning it as one of the top criminal defense firms in Los Angeles. But despite the high-profile nature of many of the cases it handles, Perliss Law never loses sight of its client-first approach.

“Every case is different, and every client is unique,” Perliss says. “I’ve built a practice around making sure our clients don’t just get a defense; they get a full strategy designed to get them the best possible outcome. Whether it’s a federal case or a personal injury matter, we stand by them — with grit and compassion.”

A Legacy of Trust and Advocacy

Perliss Law has become a legal lifeline for individuals and families in Southern California who are facing tough situations. With a focus on clear communication, transparent legal care, and a commitment to justice, Jonathon Perliss and his team continue to help clients achieve favorable outcomes in difficult times. The firm’s longstanding reputation is a testament to the dedication, skill, and heart behind every case.

In recognition of his impactful work, Jonathon Perliss has been honored with several awards and recognitions. Among his proudest aspirations is receiving The People’s Lawyer Award, an accolade dedicated to attorneys who “show up, speak up, and never back down.”

Named Best Criminal Defense Attorney in Los Angeles of 2025

Perliss Law Firm is excited to announce that Jonathon Perliss has been named Best Criminal Defense Attorney in Los Angeles of 2025 by Best of Best Review. This prestigious award recognizes Jonathon’s exceptional skill in criminal defense law, his strategic courtroom approach, and his commitment to compassionate client care. With over 40 years of experience, Jonathon Perliss has consistently demonstrated a relentless dedication to his clients, making him a standout figure in Los Angeles’s highly competitive criminal defense landscape.

“This recognition is a testament to the hard work and trust that we have built with our clients over the years,” says Jonathon Perliss. “I’m proud to be part of a team that puts people first.”

About Perliss Law Firm

Perliss Law Firm, led by Jonathon Perliss, is based in Los Angeles, California. The firm specializes in criminal defense, personal injury, and immigration law, with a unique focus on the Chinese-speaking community. With over 40 years of experience, Perliss Law is recognized for its high level of professional care, aggressive defense strategies, and a genuine commitment to serving its clients with compassion and dedication.

