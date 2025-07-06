Guizhou Launches “Habitat Protection Project” for Guizhou Snub-Nosed Monkeys

As summer temperatures rise and wild fruits ripen, the Guizhou snub-nosed monkeys have become increasingly active. To ensure that these monkeys can forage safely without human interference, staff from the Fanjingshan National Nature Reserve Administration in Guizhou have proactively visited nearby villages within the monkeys’ habitat range to conduct awareness campaigns. These efforts aim to maintain a safe and undisturbed environment for the species, reflecting the broader initiative underway in Guizhou to advance the conservation and rescue of the Guizhou snub-nosed monkey.

Classified as a national Class I protected species in China, the Guizhou snub-nosed monkey inhabits forests at elevations of 1,400 to 2,100 meters within the Fanjingshan National Nature Reserve. With a population of only around 850 individuals, the species is listed as “Critically Endangered” (CR) on the IUCN Red List of Threatened Species. The urgent question remains: How can we effectively protect this critically endangered species?

Establishing a Comprehensive Baseline: The Foundation of Conservation

A thorough understanding of the species and its habitat is fundamental to effective protection. In recent years, Guizhou has increasingly leveraged advanced technologies to support field monitoring of population dynamics, habitat conservation, and environmental conditions.

In 2021, the Fanjingshan National Nature Reserve Administration, in collaboration with the Guizhou Academy of Forestry, Guizhou Normal University, and other research institutions, launched a comprehensive baseline survey of the Guizhou snub-nosed monkey population. Utilizing genetic testing and an integrated “sky-ground-human” monitoring approach, researchers successfully established key data on population size and distribution.

To ensure the security of the species’ habitat, the reserve has installed 91 video surveillance systems and deployed more than 500 infrared cameras using a kilometer-grid method. Additionally, five intelligent drone-based monitoring systems have been implemented. Over 140 forest rangers have been recruited to carry out a combination of video surveillance, infrared imaging, drone patrols, and on-site inspections to provide around-the-clock monitoring of the Guizhou snub-nosed monkey and other rare wildlife.

Furthermore, the administration has established 31 fixed 1-hectare monitoring plots within the monkey’s habitat range, along with 37 river cross-section monitoring points, 15 water quality monitoring sites, and 10 meteorological stations. These initiatives enable real-time tracking of environmental variables within the habitat, providing a scientific foundation for conservation planning and habitat management.

Innovative Monitoring Yields Groundbreaking Discoveries

Since 2016, the Fanjingshan National Nature Reserve Administration in Guizhou has employed infrared camera surveillance to uncover previously undocumented behaviors of the Guizhou snub-nosed monkey, including nighttime activity—marking the first recorded evidence of nocturnal behavior in non-human primates. Using drone-mounted thermal imaging technology, the team captured the first video footage of the species at night, documenting rare behaviors such as group foraging and overnight resting in forested areas. These findings have yielded a wealth of valuable video data on collective behaviors, greatly enriching the scientific understanding of this critically endangered species.

Establishing Baseline Resources and Expanding Habitat

To ensure the continued growth of the Guizhou snub-nosed monkey population and to improve the overall ecological health of its habitat, Guizhou has implemented strategic measures to reduce human impact—such as population relocation and forest restoration—expanding the monkeys’ living space.

In 2018, Guizhou launched an ecological resettlement initiative that involved the full relocation of over 200 households from the core zone of the nature reserve. Since 2021, local authorities have also acquired 9,920 mu (approximately 660 hectares) of privately owned commercial forest land to further restore natural habitats.

To address habitat fragmentation, Guizhou has undertaken a scientifically driven ecological corridor construction initiative. Based on thorough assessments of the region’s topography, rivers, and road networks, the project employs a combination of natural restoration and human-assisted rehabilitation to reconnect fragmented habitats, thereby enhancing habitat continuity and ecological resilience.

Ecological Corridors Expand Habitat and Connectivity

To date, seven wildlife corridors have been constructed in the Fanjingshan region as part of an integrated “mountain–water–forest–farmland–lake–grassland–desert” ecosystem restoration initiative. These corridors have effectively connected three key protected areas: Fanjingshan National Nature Reserve, Yangxi Provincial Nature Reserve in Yinjiang County, and Tianmasi Forest Farm in Songtao County. This effort has expanded the available habitat for the Guizhou snub-nosed monkey and other wildlife by an additional 295 square kilometers.

A New Home and Research Hub for Species Recovery

Later this year, the Guizhou snub-nosed monkey will be introduced to a new habitat in Xiongjiaba, Fanjingshan Village, Taiping Town, Jiangkou County—a significant milestone in species recovery.

In July 2023, Tongren City established the Fanjingshan Guizhou Snub-Nosed Monkey Research Center, with a clear mandate to conduct scientific research on captive breeding, reproduction, and genetic studies of the species. Backed by RMB 46.82 million in central government funding from the National Development and Reform Commission and the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, the Fanjingshan National Conservation and Research Center for the Guizhou Snub-Nosed Monkey is being developed as a multifunctional base for breeding, acclimatization, public education, and scientific outreach. The construction of the facility is now nearing completion.

Yang Ni, Party Committee Member and Deputy Director of the Fanjingshan National Nature Reserve Administration, stated that the next phase will focus on advancing ex-situ conservation research, attracting scientific talent, developing professional expertise, promoting environmental education, and fostering international cooperation. These efforts are part of a broader strategy to safeguard the Guizhou snub-nosed monkey and contribute to a greener, more biodiverse Guizhou.