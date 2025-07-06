Book of Venus publishing Announces Evie Able’s Golden Wizard Book Prize Win and Upcoming Fantasy Novel

Evie Able: A Voice for Multicultural Storytelling

Evie Able has earned recognition for her distinctive voice in children’s and young adult literature. The author of the Bad Little Fairy series, Hiding Dragons trilogy, and Phoenix Ashe, Able’s works blend elements of fantasy with diverse cultural backgrounds. This unique approach has earned her accolades such as the Kroger Award for Excellence in Creative Writing and the Golden Wizard Book Prize. These recognitions cement her as a leading figure in the genre.

Her stories are more than just whimsical tales, they are explorations of humanity, empathy, and kindness. Able’s books encourage young readers to understand the value of shared experiences across cultural boundaries. Through her work, she aims to foster an appreciation for curiosity, compassion, and the interconnectedness of all people.

With Phoenix Ashe and the Sorcers, Able continues her commitment to uplifting underrepresented voices within the genre. The novel promises to bring a fresh perspective to young adult fantasy, particularly with its focus on African American characters and the influences of global cultures.

Expanding the Horizons of Young Adult Fantasy

Phoenix Ashe and the Sands of Morpheus, the first book in the series, marks a bold new direction for Able’s storytelling. Set in a world rich with magic, culture, and diverse communities, the series brings a unique spin to the genre, featuring an African American female protagonist. The book not only explores themes of self-discovery, friendship and adventure; it also integrates influences from various global cultures to create a narrative that resonates universally.

In Able’s words, “The Phoenix Ashe and the Sorcers series is my most ambitious project yet. I want to reinforce for readers that the world of fantasy includes everyone and that the lessons of empathy and connection are crucial to all of us, no matter our background or heritage. Fantasy connects – not divides – us.”

The series promises to provide avid readers of all ages with characters they can relate to, while also taking them on thrilling journeys across fantastical realms. As the first book in the series approaches its release, readers and critics alike are excited about the opportunity to dive into a world that both mirrors and challenges their own.

A Story: A Win for Multicultural Storytelling

Able’s recent achievement of winning the Golden Wizard Book Prize for A Story reflects the growing demand for diverse voices in the literary world. The prize recognizes the best in children’s fantasy literature with a focus on originality, narrative quality, and cultural representation. Able’s win highlights the importance of diversity in the stories that shape our world, and A Story exemplifies her commitment to blending touches of magic with real-world values of understanding and empathy.

Available for purchase, A Story is a shining example of Able’s dedication to fostering connection through storytelling. The picture book encourages new readers to explore themes of curiosity, friendship and the power of kindness in overcoming obstacles, an essential narrative in today’s world. A Story introduces new readers to animals of the African continent to encourage global appreciation.

Book of Venus publishing: Empowering the Next Generation of Readers

As a leading publisher of multicultural speculative fiction books, Book of Venus publishing continues to set itself apart by producing works that not only entertain, but also educate and empower. Able’s books challenge readers to see beyond the familiar and explore new worlds where empathy and shared humanity are at the forefront.

At Book of Venus publishing, diversity is not just a theme, it’s a core value. The publishing house focuses on creating stories that highlight a wide range of cultures and perspectives, making them both inclusive and universally relatable. Whether through picture books or young adult novels, the mission of Book of Venus is to inspire future generations to be kind, curious, and empathetic in their interactions with the world.

About Book of Venus publishing

Book of Venus publishing is dedicated to publishing stories that emphasize multiculturalism, empathy, and the importance of shared human experiences. Founded by Venus Campbell, the publishing house produces award-winning children’s, young adult, and adult books that seek to engage and empower readers. With a focus on diverse characters and imaginative worlds, Book of Venus publishing continues to build its reputation as a leader in inclusive storytelling.

