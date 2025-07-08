Samesun Hostels Reopens Its Flagship Vancouver Location After Massive Renovation

After nearly two years and several million dollars, travelers can once again book beds at Samesun’s flagship Vancouver hostel. The property will officially welcome guests back on June 30, 2025, following the completion of its full makeover.

The temporary closure – required after damage to an adjacent building – gave Samesun’s team time to completely reimagine the space.

“This isn’t just another hostel reopening,” explains Tim Charter, Vice President at Samesun. “Vancouver’s accommodation prices have skyrocketed in recent years, so by reinvesting in affordable options downtown, we’re keeping the city accessible to the young travelers and adventurers who give it so much energy.”

For two decades, Samesun Vancouver has been more than just a place to sleep; it’s where solo travelers become friends, backpackers swap adventure tips, and visitors get their first real taste of West Coast hospitality. From the moment they opened our doors in 2004, Samesun had built an international following with:

The free breakfasts that turn strangers into travel buddies

Insider tips from our staff that lead you to hidden local gems

A welcoming smile on our staff’s faces that make you feel at home

Local adventures led by our crew, showing off the best of Vancouver

Social spaces that spark connections and good vibes

“This renovation preserves everything our guests love while adding the comforts today’s travelers expect,” says Charter. “We’ve kept the social heart of Samesun while giving every space – from bedrooms and bathrooms and common areas a thoughtful refresh. The changes reflect what we’ve learned from decades of hosting: better private rooms, privacy curtains in all dormitory beds, air conditioning throughout, and those legendary common spaces that are always filled with energy”.

This approach has earned Samesun consistent recognition as one of Vancouver’s top-rated hostels, with many guests citing its welcoming atmosphere and ideal downtown location as what keeps them coming back.

“We’ve had hundreds of guests emailing us every now and then asking when we’d reopen,” adds Charter. “There’s something about this location and the vibe that we have created.

With summer travel season in full swing, Samesun Vancouver is the perfect home base for exploring the city’s iconic many sights…at a reasonable budget.