X Blocks Reuters Accounts in India

The main Reuters news account and the Reuters World account were inaccessible to users in India on Saturday evening. Access was restored on Sunday.

Indian users trying to access the @Reuters account, which has 25 million followers, saw a message indicating the account “has been withheld in IN (India) in response to a legal demand.”

Government Response

An Indian government spokesperson clarified that there is no official requirement from the government to withhold the Reuters handle. They noted ongoing efforts to work with X to resolve the issue.

Reuters confirmed it is collaborating with X to address the situation. Reuters also mentioned receiving a notification from X in May stating content was withheld at the Indian government’s request. However, the notification did not specify which agency made the request or what content was targeted.

Tensions Between X and Indian Authorities

X, which recently merged with Elon Musk’s AI company, xAI, has openly criticized the Indian government over demands to block certain accounts and posts. In March, X filed a lawsuit against the Indian government, alleging that a new website enables widespread censorship by allowing numerous public officials to remove content or block accounts. The government maintains the website is simply a tool to notify companies about harmful online material.

Last year, X faced a lengthy dispute with Brazil’s Supreme Court, leading to a temporary shutdown and ban of the platform in the country for over a month.

X has not provided comment on this latest incident, and Reuters has not given additional details about its communications with the Indian government and X.

What The Author Thinks The blocking and swift restoration of Reuters’ accounts on X in India highlights the complex tension between government control and freedom of information. While governments have a duty to regulate harmful content, broad or unclear demands risk stifling legitimate journalism. Platforms like X face a difficult balancing act: complying with local laws without compromising on principles of free expression. Transparent communication and clear guidelines are essential to prevent the misuse of content takedowns.

