When a “National Brand” Meets “China’s Service”: Wuliangye Partners with Overseas Chinese Visa Application Service Centers to Forge a New Path to Globalization

As Wuliangye’s cultural initiative “Harmonious Beauty Global Tour” continues to expand—reaching key cities across the world—the brand’s internationalization efforts have entered a new phase, aiming for deeper cultural resonance and enhanced brand influence.

On July 5 (local time), during the German leg of the “Harmonious Beauty Global Tour,” Wuliangye held a launch ceremony in Frankfurt to announce its partnership with the Chinese Visa Application Service Center (hereinafter referred to as the “Visa Center”). This collaboration marks the debut of an innovative model that integrates “Chinese visas + baijiu culture,” creating a unique globalization pathway that combines government service channels with brand outreach.

By pioneering this approach, Wuliangye is setting a new paradigm for cross-border cultural marketing in the baijiu industry—one that moves beyond traditional trade and opens fresh avenues for international brand development.

As a quintessential representative of Chinese baijiu, Wuliangye is the world’s first distilled spirit crafted from a blend of five grains. With a heritage rooted in centuries-old brewing techniques, the brand embodies the philosophy of “harmony and coexistence, beauty in diversity.”

In recent years, Wuliangye has actively embraced globalization through its flagship initiative, the Harmonious Beauty Global Tour, striving to share the rich aroma and refined flavors of Eastern tradition with the world. The visit to Frankfurt exemplifies the deepening collaboration between a national brand and Chinese public service, serving as a vivid illustration of the continued evolution of the Harmonious Beauty Global Tour.

At the launch event, Wuliangye thoughtfully curated a “Moments of Harmony and Beauty” photo display, showcasing highlights from its global engagements and product portfolio. Together with the Chinese Visa Application Service Center, the brand helped construct a cultural bridge linking China with the world.

In his remarks, Mr. Zeng Congqin, Chairman of Wuliangye Group (Co., Ltd.), expressed his hope for a close partnership with the Visa Center to jointly share China’s story of openness, inclusiveness, and dynamic development with the world.

He proposed using baijiu as a bridge—inviting international guests to embark on a “Taste of China” journey, where a single sip of fine liquor reveals the balanced and harmonious wisdom of the East and showcases the cultural richness of China.

He further noted that baijiu can serve as a window—allowing global friends to experience the unique natural endowments of Wuliangye’s production region and appreciate the ecological beauty of China.

Finally, he emphasized using baijiu as a medium—to demonstrate China’s spirit of openness and the cooperative opportunities it offers, injecting the energy of “harmony and beauty” into the practice of major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

Wu Pengfei, Deputy Consul General of the Chinese Consulate General in Frankfurt, expressed his appreciation and high expectations for the partnership between the two parties.

He noted that the Chinese Visa Application Service Center serves as the first window through which people around the world gain an understanding of China, while Wuliangye is a remarkable medium through which to experience the depth and richness of Chinese culture.

He expressed confidence that this collaboration will not only provide high-quality services to international visitors but also offer them more diverse and enriching cultural experiences. He also voiced his hope that more national brands like Wuliangye will embrace innovative approaches to promote Chinese culture globally, contribute to telling the story of contemporary China, and add fresh momentum to mutual understanding and exchange between China and the rest of the world.

Wang Dong, General Manager of Beijing Qiandaifu Information Technology Co., Ltd.—the company responsible for the planning, operation, and day-to-day management of the Visa Center—shared his view that this collaboration is not only an innovative initiative that uses baijiu as a cultural vehicle to tell China’s story and promote Chinese culture, but also a strategic move aligned with China’s broader commitment to opening up to the world.

He emphasized that the partnership will enhance service experiences, deepen cultural engagement, and create shared value for both parties. It stands as a vivid example of fostering people-to-people connectivity and advancing cross-cultural understanding, while also making “China’s service” more human-centered and “Chinese culture” more relatable and accessible.

The collaboration will be implemented in a systematic and scalable manner, with Wuliangye brand and cultural experience spaces to be established at multiple key visa centers worldwide. Leveraging the Visa Center’s targeted audience reach and high web traffic, Wuliangye aims to continuously strengthen cultural recognition of Chinese baijiu among international consumers.

For every foreign visitor, their journey to China will begin with an introduction to the philosophical wisdom of “harmony between man and nature” and the inclusive cultural spirit of “beauty in diversity,” embodied in the essence of Chinese baijiu

Industry professionals have spoken highly of this collaboration, recognizing it as a model of harmonious integration between cultural heritage and commercial development. The joint establishment of cultural experience spaces by Wuliangye and the Visa Center not only injects new vitality into Wuliangye’s global branding efforts but also offers valuable insights for the internationalization of the broader Chinese baijiu industry.

This initiative represents a concrete response to the call for high-quality development under the Belt and Road Initiative. It is also a powerful vehicle for deepening brand globalization strategies and expanding into international markets.

Looking ahead, Wuliangye representatives stated that the company will continue to advance its strategic initiative—the Harmonious Beauty Global Tour—leveraging culture as a bridge and quality as a foundation. The company remains committed to exploring innovative models and developing new approaches, while strengthening engagement and collaboration with partners around the world.

Through these efforts, Wuliangye aims to further elevate the global presence of Chinese baijiu culture and make a greater contribution to promoting Chinese culture on the world stage and enhancing mutual cultural exchange between China and the international community.