Pixel Users Encounter Lock Screen Problems After Android 16 Update

If you own a Google Pixel and recently updated to Android 16, you may be experiencing frustrating lock screen issues. Users report that their lock screens are lagging, freezing, or not responding at all, making simple actions like waking the phone difficult.

User Complaints

The main problems include the lock screen not waking up with a tap or power button press, inconsistent brightness levels, and sometimes requiring a forced restart to regain control. These issues have been shared on forums like Google’s support pages and Reddit, but Google has yet to publicly acknowledge or fix the problem.

Pixels were among the first devices to receive Android 16, so these issues affect early adopters the most. While Android 16 offers a fresh look, Live Updates, and improved security, these new features lose value if basic phone functions become unreliable.

Author’s Opinion Major software updates must ensure core features work smoothly before adding bells and whistles. A responsive lock screen is fundamental, and Google should prioritize fixing these bugs quickly to maintain user trust and compete effectively in the smartphone market.

Featured image credit: Elena Chioru via Pexels

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.