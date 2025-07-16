Smart Touch Skin Solutions Announces Time Saving Permanent Makeup Services for Women Over 50

Smart Touch Skin Solutions Revolutionizes Beauty for Women Over 50

Smart Touch Skin Solutions, a premier provider of permanent makeup services, is transforming the beauty experience for women aged 50 and above. With over 25 years of experience, the company focuses on helping women save valuable time while boosting their confidence. Founded by Beatriz Berttolo Robinson, a seasoned permanent makeup professional with 14 awards and 19 years of training experience, Smart Touch has become a trusted name for beauty solutions tailored to the unique needs of mature women.

Smart Touch Skin Solutions was recently honored with the Best of Best Awards for Best Permanent Makeup and Medical Tattoo Artist in Tennessee for 2025 , an accolade that underscores the clinic’s exceptional service and Robinson’s commitment to excellence in the beauty industry. Known for her expertise in permanent makeup and medical tattooing, Robinson has built Smart Touch into a go-to brand for women seeking reliable beauty solutions.

Permanent Makeup as a Time-Saver factor for Women

As women age, their beauty routines can become more challenging. These challenges often lead to frustration, particularly for those with vision problems or who are dealing with wrinkles and excess skin around the eyes in addition to vertical lines around the lips.

Aging often leads to changes in skin and facial features that are difficult to address with traditional makeup. For example, thinning brows are common due to hormonal changes, over-tweezing or illness. Lip color contour can fade, making the lips appear thinner, and near-sightedness makes makeup application challenging. These changes often leave women seeking ways to restore their youthful features.

Smart Touch Skin Solutions offers permanent makeup as an effective solution to these issues. Permanent makeup eliminates the need for daily application of makeup, saving women at least 20 minutes each morning. Whether it’s defined brows, eyeliner, or fuller lips, clients can wake up ready to go, with a fresh and youthful look. Robinson emphasizes, “We don’t just apply makeup permanently; we harmonize and balance facial features to help our clients look younger and more refreshed every day.”

In addition to saving time, permanent makeup offers a long-term solution that traditional makeup cannot. Unlike temporary makeup that requires daily application, permanent makeup lasts for years, providing busy women with a hassle-free way to look their best.

Smart Touch also provides medical dermopigmentation for breast cancer survivors and alopecia patients, as well as treatments like areola tattooing, scar camouflage, cleft lip reshaping, scalp micropigmentation, and skin discoloration correction.

Why Choose Us?

Permanent makeup is a long-term commitment, and it is crucial to choose a professional who understands the nuances of different skin types and aging factors. If applied incorrectly, the ink used in cosmetic tattoos can turn to an unnatural ashy or bluish tone over timelooking like a real old tattoo. The pigments used at Smart Touch Skin Solutions are custom-mixed based on the client’s skin tone, ethnicity, and undertones, ensuring that the results age gracefully and stay true to color.

Robinson advises against “one-size-fits-all” services, such as microblading, which may not be appropriate for everyone. Microblading involves using a blade to create hair-like strokes in the skin, but it can result in scarring and uneven results, especially for clients with certain skin types or older women. “Microblading is not suitable for everyone, especially those with skin that is sun-damaged or prone to scarring,” Robinson warns. “I tailor my techniques to each client’s unique skin, ensuring the best possible results.”

How to choose the best artist and technique accordingly?

We see a lot of new artists on social media offering “Microblading” services like “one size fits all”. Unfortunately not all clients are a good fit for blading. As the word say, it is a “blade”, every hair drawn is a deep cut on the skin, and those deep cuts will result in a huge amount of scar tissue. Blading is not recommended for several skin types, age over 35 years old, sun damaged skin and enlarged pores on the forehead area. Due to diversity, Bea Robinson “tailors” the best technique which will be totally appropriate for the client´s skin so the outcome will be satisfactory as client´s expectations. Do NOT fall for the specials on social media! Outstanding professionals don´t need social media to succeed because every client is a walking billboard and will bring many more over the years!

Here is an article from her blog with important information about cosmetic tattooing techniques explaining why microblading is not a fit for all clients:

https://smarttouchskinsolutions.com/microblading-eyebrows-top-6-reasons-why-everybody-is-not-a-good-candidate/

Smart Touch Skin Solutions is located in Murfreesboro, Middle Tennessee area, 30 minutes drive from Nashville, in TN.

Client Testimonials

The satisfaction of Smart Touch clients speaks volumes. Many have experienced life-changing transformations, gaining not only beauty but the confidence to face the world with ease. Here are a few testimonials:

Claire McGuire from Fort Lauderdale says, “Bea is the BROWS QUEEN! I flew all the way from Florida to have her work on my brows. It was absolutely worth it! I get so many compliments on my brows, and Bea is a true expert at her craft.”

Kim Anne Knupp from California shares, “I traveled to Tennessee specifically for Bea’s services. Her attention to detail in microblading is incredible, and I couldn’t be happier with the results. I highly recommend her to anyone looking for expert eyebrow services.”

About Smart Touch Skin Solutions

Smart Touch Skin Solutions, founded by Beatriz Berttolo Robinson, has been a leader in permanent makeup for over 25 years. With 14 prestigious awards and a solid reputation as a trainer and conference speaker, the company is known for its expert services tailored to the unique needs of women aged 50 and above. Smart Touch is located in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and has been proudly serving the community for 13 years. The company is committed to providing both beauty and confidence to women at every stage of life, while also giving back through its pro bono fund for breast cancer survivors and alopecia patients.

Media Contact:

Beatriz Berttolo Robinson

Founder, Smart Touch Skin Solutions

Phone: 615-663-1066

Email: smarttouchskinsolutions@gmail.com

