MyComuni Launches New Revolutionary Ad-Free Independent Social Media Platform Focused on Connection, Creativity, and Community

MyComuni: Redefining Social Media in a Digital Age

In a world where mainstream social platforms prioritize profits over people, MyComuni is stepping forward as a revolutionary alternative. This newly launched, web-based, ad-free platform seeks to reclaim the digital space for its users. By eliminating the toxic environment created by algorithms, ads, and data manipulation, MyComuni provides an authentic and empowering experience for users, creators, and organizations alike.

Founded in 2025 by Alexander Acuna, MyComuni was created from a deeply personal mission. As a father to a daughter with Autism and a husband to a wife living with multiple sclerosis (MS), Acuna understands the daily challenges faced by individuals with disabilities and their families. In a world where traditional social media has become isolating, overwhelming, and often toxic, he believed we all deserve a place of peace and joy, with a true Happy Place. That vision became MyComuni: a safe, uplifting space where connection is real, creativity is free, and people can thrive without the noise of algorithms, invasive ads, or platforms’ politics.

A Platform Built on Purpose, Not Profits

Unlike other social media platforms that profit from selling user data or relying on manipulative algorithms to maximize engagement, MyComuni was designed with a different ethos in mind. Acuna’s goal was clear: he wanted to create a platform that puts people first, empowers creators, and fosters community-building. The result is a platform that focuses on true human connection, creativity, and authenticity—values that seem to have been overshadowed in today’s digital ecosystem.

MyComuni offers 100% audience access—when someone follows you, they will see your content, with no algorithms limiting reach. Additionally, the platform’s monetization model is designed to empower creators of all sizes, with no follower minimums required to start earning. Creators and organizations receive a share of the platform’s earnings, with 5% of the revenue sharing model being directed straight to them. This is a far cry from the traditional “pay-to-play” model seen on most social media platforms, where reach is often dictated by the amount of money spent.

Rehumanizing the Digital Space

One of the standout features of MyComuni is its commitment to eliminating the elements that have made other platforms frustrating and, in some cases, harmful. MyComuni’s web-based platform removes the noise of digital distractions, like advertisements and direct messages. There are no interruptions from ads or unwanted private messages, offering users a cleaner and more meaningful experience.

Furthermore, privacy is a core value of the platform. MyComuni does not collect user data, engage in surveillance, or sell information to third parties, allowing users to maintain 100% control of their digital presence. In an age where privacy violations are all too common, this approach sets MyComuni apart as an independent platform that respects its users’ rights and freedom.

A Platform for Everyone, Not Just Creators and Organizations

MyComuni is also inclusive in its approach. While many social platforms limit monetization to top-tier influencers or creators with large followings, MyComuni ensures that anyone can earn from the platform, regardless of the size of their audience. This inclusivity fosters a more equitable environment, where both large-scale creators and everyday users have the chance to benefit.

With eight categories and more to come, MyComuni is focused on positivity and happiness including Pets, Foodies, Good Vibes, Travel, Creators, Good Causes and Health, MyComuni offers a space for individuals to connect around shared interests, passions, and values. This is more than just a social media platform—it is a space for growth, learning, sharing and genuine human connection.

What Makes MyComuni Different

100% Audience Access – Unlike most platforms, MyComuni doesn’t limit your reach. Every creator and user gets full access to their followers—no pay-to-play, no throttled visibility. You worked hard to build your following, and we believe you should be able to reach them.

No Censorship of Your Voice – On many platforms, your content is monitored, and your voice can be silenced simply because your point of view doesn’t align with their policies. At MyComuni, your freedom of expression is respected. We don’t shut you down for thinking differently.

Profit Sharing Model – We’re building a monetization system that rewards creators, bloggers, and media professionals by sharing revenues directly with them.

No Minimum Requirements – Unlike YouTube, TikTok, or Instagram, you don’t need thousands of followers to start monetizing your content. Everyone has the opportunity to earn and build their business.

Direct Audience Connection – Engage freely with your followers without interference. No algorithms filtering your content. No artificial engagement barriers. Just real, authentic connection.

People can be First to Monetize the Opportunity – MyComuni is still in its early stages, giving you the chance to establish yourself now and grow with a platform built to support its creators—not restrict them.

Why MyComuni Chose the Web Over a Mobile App

Unlike traditional platforms that lock users into restrictive mobile apps, MyComuni is fully web-based, offering the same smooth, app-like experience—without the limitations of app store dependency. By choosing the web, MyComuni avoids: Third-party platform control, Expensive, time-consuming compliance requirements, Risk of sudden app removal or downtime, and Unreasonable fees and profit-sharing demands.

This freedom ensures that our MyComuni stays accessible, stable, and 100% in our control—exactly how it should be.

Looking Ahead: Building a Movement for the Future

MyComuni’s journey is just beginning. While the platform has already attracted a diverse and engaged user base, its next phase will see a focus on partnerships with organizations, community groups, and influencers who align with its values of authenticity, positivity, and purpose. By supporting nonprofits, grassroots movements, and local leaders, MyComuni aims to amplify voices that may not have the same reach on traditional social media platforms, empowering them to build real communities rather than just followings.

“We’re not here to compete with Big Tech,” says Alexander Acuna, Founder and CEO of MyComuni. “We’re here to provide a better solution, one that allows people to be themselves, to share freely, and to engage in meaningful ways. When you strip away the noise and manipulation, what you’re left with is real connection—and that’s what MyComuni is all about.”

About MyComuni

Launched in 2025, MyComuni is an independent, web-based, ad-free social platform designed for all platforms, including smartphone apps, offering a space for authentic connection, creativity, and community. Created and founded by Alexander Acuna, the platform was built to rehumanize digital interactions and give users control over their online experience and a happy place to be. With a focus on privacy, fairness, and transparency, MyComuni offers creators and everyday users a space to engage without the interference of algorithms or ads. The platform’s revenue-sharing model and commitment to providing 100% audience reach make it stand out in the crowded social media landscape.

