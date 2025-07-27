DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

News Americas Latest Newsbreak Technology

Brave Browser to Disable Windows 11’s Controversial Recall Feature Soon

ByHilary Ong

Jul 27, 2025

Brave Browser to Disable Windows 11’s Controversial Recall Feature Soon

Microsoft’s Recall feature, which automatically takes screenshots of whatever you’re doing on your computer, has faced sharp criticism from privacy experts. Responding to these concerns, privacy-focused browser Brave announced it will disable Recall by default in its upcoming version 1.81.

Privacy Concerns Drive Brave’s Decision

Brave emphasized that browsing activity should never end up in a persistent database vulnerable to misuse, especially in sensitive cases like intimate partner violence. In a blog post, Brave said, “We think it’s vital that your browsing activity on Brave does not accidentally end up in a persistent database.”

Currently, Brave is the only major browser to disable Recall by default. Others — including Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, Firefox, DuckDuckGo, and Tor Browser — still allow the feature.

For users who want to keep Recall active, Brave will allow the feature to be re-enabled manually by navigating to Settings > Privacy and security and toggling off Block Microsoft Recall after the update rolls out.

Microsoft Recall’s Developer Challenges

Microsoft has not provided developers with an easy way to disable Recall. For example, in May, the messaging app Signal disabled all screenshots in its Microsoft app to prevent Recall from accessing user conversations. However, this also disabled screen readers and normal screenshot functions.

Brave found a workaround that avoids these issues by making all browser sessions appear as private browsing windows to Windows. Microsoft permits Recall to be turned off during private sessions, so Brave extended this setting to all tabs.

“We tell the operating system that every Brave tab is ‘private,’ so Recall never captures it,” the company explained.

Brave urged Microsoft to provide similar granular control over Recall to all privacy-conscious developers, saying, “While it’s heartening that Microsoft recognizes that web browsers are especially privacy-sensitive applications, we hope they offer the same ability to other applications.”

What The Author Thinks

Brave’s decision to disable Microsoft’s Recall by default is a critical step toward protecting user privacy in an era of growing surveillance risks. While technology companies tout innovation, they must also prioritize user control and transparency. Privacy should not be an afterthought or an opt-in feature—it must be baked into software by design to prevent unintended data exposure and misuse.

Featured image credit: Ivan Radic via Flickr

For more stories like it, click the +Follow button at the top of this page to follow us.

Hilary Ong

Hello, from one tech geek to another. Not your beloved TechCrunch writer, but a writer with an avid interest in the fast-paced tech scenes and all the latest tech mojo. I bring with me a unique take towards tech with a honed applied psychology perspective to make tech news digestible. In other words, I deliver tech news that is easy to read.

Related News

Amazon Venture Fund Supports Startup Developing Solution for Return Fraud
Jul 27, 2025 Hilary Ong
Attorney Flora Templeton Stuart Named 2025 Woman of the Year by Bowling Green Human Rights Commission
Jul 27, 2025 Ethan Lin
Clarity Announces AI-Driven Tool to Transform Mental Clutter into Actionable Plans
Jul 27, 2025 Ethan Lin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

DMR News (Digital Market Reports) is a brand of PulseDirect Communication LLC.

DMR News was established in 2020 to be a trusted source for digital market news and to encourage more conversations about the ever-evolving digital landscape. The inception of DMR News was marked by a recognition of the rapidly evolving digital landscape and the need for a dedicated platform that could keep pace with its constant transformations.

PulseDirect Communication LLC
Sheridan, WY 82801, USA

DMR News

Advancing Digital Conversations

© 2025 PulseDirect Communication LLC. All rights reserved. | 30 N Gould ST STE R, Sheridan, WY 82801