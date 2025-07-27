Google Introduces AI Feature for Virtual Clothing Try-Ons

Google announced on Thursday the launch of a new AI feature that lets users virtually try on clothing. Alongside this, the company introduced updated price alerts and previewed an upcoming feature designed to inspire shoppers with AI-generated outfit and room ideas.

How the Virtual Try-On Works

After two months of testing, the virtual try-on feature is now officially available in the United States. It lets users upload a full-length photo of themselves and try on apparel items from Google’s Shopping Graph, accessible through Search, Google Shopping, and product listings on Google Images.

To use it, simply tap the “try it on” icon on eligible product pages, upload your photo, and see how the clothing might look on you. You can save your looks or share them with friends.

This new tool differs from Google’s earlier virtual try-on options, which only showed clothes on models of various body types. Now, users get a personalized virtual fitting experience with their own image.

Google recently released Doppl, an experimental app that also uses AI to visualize outfits and offers deeper customization of personal style. Doppl generates AI-created videos, allowing users to see how clothes might move or fit in real life. Both Doppl and the new virtual try-on feature share the same generative AI technology.

Smarter Price Alerts for Shoppers

The updated price alert system, launching today in the U.S., allows users to set alerts for specific sizes, colors, and price points on products across Google Shopping. Danielle Buckley, Google’s Director of Consumer Shopping, said, “No more constantly checking to see if that bag you’re eyeing is finally at the right price.”

Later this fall, Google will introduce a feature that helps users discover outfit ideas and room designs using AI-generated imagery. For example, users could get style inspiration for a green flowy dress for a garden party or design suggestions for a bedroom makeover.

This tool will use Google’s vision match technology to generate a variety of visual options and display matching products from the 50 billion items in the Shopping Graph.

Author’s Opinion The launch of Google’s AI-powered virtual try-on is a promising step toward making online apparel shopping more interactive and confident. Instead of relying on generic models, users see themselves in the clothes, reducing guesswork and returns. However, as this technology becomes widespread, companies must ensure privacy and data security when handling personal photos. Ultimately, this kind of personalization could significantly change consumer behavior and expectations in ecommerce.

Featured image credit: Park AndJungle Mobile Barber

