Ali Ozdemir’s BnAdvisory Helps Entrepreneurs Build Airbnb Businesses — Without Buying Property

From Doorman to Building a Global Airbnb Business: The Story of Ali Ozdemir

BnAdvisory, the Airbnb consulting firm founded by Ali Ozdemir, is helping entrepreneurs launch and scale short-term rental businesses worldwide, all without owning a single property. With over 30 properties across six countries and more than 50 clients served, BnAdvisory offers a hands-on roadmap for success in the booming world of Airbnb Arbitrage.

From valet parking to carrying luggage and even washing dishes after classes, Ali Ozdemir understood the value of hard work early on. While working hospitality jobs at the Marriott Hotel to support himself during his studies, Ali got a behind-the-scenes look at how global hotel brands operate. But there was one thing he knew for sure, he didn’t want to spend his life trading time for money.

After completing a Master’s degree in International Business with a focus on wealth and digital asset management in emerging markets, Ali explored the world of finance. But the corporate environment left him craving more freedom and global impact. His background in hospitality, combined with his business knowledge, led him to a powerful idea: building a scalable Airbnb business without owning any property.

The turning point came during a semester abroad in Asia. Immersed in international hospitality operations, Ali discovered the rapidly expanding potential of the short-term rental market. Armed with determination and minimal savings, he launched his first Airbnb unit. With no outside funding or investors, he grew that single listing into a thriving, multi-country operation.

BnAdvisory: Empowering Entrepreneurs to Build Airbnb Businesses Without Real Estate

Founded by Ali Ozdemir, BnAdvisory specializes in helping entrepreneurs scale Airbnb businesses through the Airbnb Arbitrage model, a strategy that enables business owners to manage short-term rentals without needing to purchase property. This low-barrier model eliminates the need for significant upfront capital or real estate investments, making it accessible for entrepreneurs worldwide.

Unlike generic coaching services, BnAdvisory provides a personalized, hands-on approach. Clients are guided through every stage of establishing their Airbnb business, including market research, property scouting, landlord negotiations, setup, and automation. This comprehensive process ensures high success rates and provides the tools necessary for clients to confidently scale their businesses.

Global Reach: A Thriving, Scalable Business Model Across Borders

BnAdvisory’s model has proven successful in diverse global markets. The flexibility of Airbnb Arbitrage allows entrepreneurs to scale operations in any region where Airbnb operates, providing opportunities across the world.

Ali Ozdemir’s own portfolio now spans more than 30 properties across six countries, underscoring the adaptability of the business model. Since founding BnAdvisory, over 50 entrepreneurs have successfully launched and scaled Airbnb businesses using the company’s services. These clients have achieved financial independence and the freedom to operate remotely, managing their businesses from anywhere in the world.

Proven Client Success: Transforming Lives Through Strategic Consulting

The success stories of BnAdvisory’s clients speak for themselves. Many entrepreneurs have reported leaving traditional jobs to pursue their Airbnb ventures full-time, while traveling the world and managing their operations remotely. With a growth rate of 70% even during the challenging period of the COVID-19 pandemic, BnAdvisory’s business model has shown impressive resilience.

“I started BnAdvisory to provide others with the roadmap I wish I had when I launched my first Airbnb property,” said Ali Ozdemir, Founder & CEO. “The short-term rental industry is evolving rapidly, and with the right guidance, entrepreneurs can scale businesses anywhere in the world. My mission is to make entrepreneurship more accessible through hands-on consulting and mentorship.”

Looking Ahead: BnAdvisory’s Vision for the Future of Entrepreneurship

Ali Ozdemir’s mission is clear: to make global entrepreneurship more accessible — regardless of background or capital. Through BnAdvisory, he offers personalized mentorship, hands-on tools, and a proven roadmap to help entrepreneurs build profitable Airbnb businesses across borders. Now, he’s taking it a step further.

Ali is currently developing a program designed specifically for individuals in the U.S. with great credit scores. The goal? To empower them to launch their own Airbnb business without using their own money — by leveraging his powerful funding and partner network. This initiative will open the door for more people to achieve financial freedom, even if they lack upfront capital.

“The short-term rental industry offers one of the most exciting entry points into entrepreneurship today,” says Ozdemir. “With the right strategy and access to funding, anyone can build a location-independent business. That’s the future I’m helping people unlock.”

About BnAdvisory

BnAdvisory is a global consulting firm founded by Ali Ozdemir, specializing in helping entrepreneurs scale Airbnb businesses using the Airbnb Arbitrage model. The firm combines personalized mentorship, strategic guidance, and practical tools to help clients succeed in global markets without the need for property ownership. Since its inception, BnAdvisory has helped over 50 entrepreneurs launch and scale their Airbnb businesses, providing them with the necessary resources to thrive in the short-term rental industry.

