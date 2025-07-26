6th Sense Connection Announces Launch of Award-Winning Oracle Card Mastery Bundle, Empowering Intuitive Seekers Worldwide

6th Sense Connection Announces New Oracle Card Mastery Bundle for Aspiring Intuitive Readers

6th Sense Connection, a leading platform for intuitive development and spiritual education, has announced the release of its Oracle Card Mastery Bundle, designed to guide users in unlocking their intuitive potential and mastering the art of card reading. This new offering combines several of the company’s award-winning products, including the 6th Sense Connection Oracle Cards, the best-selling book Divination 101, and four comprehensive video workshops, available for a special introductory price of $39.99.

Founded in 2009 by Anne-Marie, an award-winning psychic medium, 6th Sense Connection has always been at the forefront of providing high-quality spiritual tools and resources. The company, which initially began as a metaphysical store in Cassadaga, Florida, has transitioned to an online platform, offering spiritual guidance and intuitive development tools to a global audience.

With its strong commitment to supporting intuitive seekers, the new Oracle Card Mastery Bundle was created to give individuals the tools they need to deepen their connection with Spirit and cultivate their intuitive abilities. The bundle provides comprehensive learning opportunities for individuals at any stage of their spiritual journey, including those just beginning to explore the world of card reading.

Award-Winning Products for Real Spiritual Growth

6th Sense Connection is renowned for its high-quality products that empower individuals to trust their intuition. The 6th Sense Connection Oracle Cards, named Best New Divination Product at the 2020 COVR (Coalition of Visionary Resources) Awards, are a central element of the new bundle. The cards are designed to help users tap into their inner wisdom, providing clear and actionable guidance from Spirit.

In addition to the Oracle Cards, the Divination 101 book is an essential resource for anyone interested in learning to read Oracle and Tarot cards. Written by Anne-Marie, the book has received widespread recognition, winning Gold in the 2023 COVR Awards for Best New Psychic Development Book and Silver for Best New Divination Book. Through this guide, readers can learn to connect with their intuition and understand the deeper spiritual messages that their cards offer.

The Oracle Card Mastery Bundle also includes four in-depth video workshops that provide hands-on guidance in interpreting cards and understanding the spiritual energy behind them. This bundle offers a well-rounded, practical approach to intuitive development, combining theory, practice, and personal connection with Spirit.

Empowering Intuitive Seekers and Supporting Personal Transformation

At its core, 6th Sense Connection is about empowering individuals to trust their inner knowing and embark on a journey of personal transformation. Anne-Marie, who is a sixth-generation psychic medium, brings decades of experience to her teachings, ensuring that the products and resources offered are not only effective but also grounded in authenticity and integrity.

Anne-Marie comments on the new launch: “The Oracle Card Mastery Bundle is designed to give seekers the tools they need to trust themselves, develop their intuition, and connect with Spirit in meaningful ways. It’s about transformation—helping individuals step into their own power and remember the wisdom that lies within.”

The brand’s philosophy extends beyond merely selling products. It is about offering genuine spiritual guidance that fosters growth, clarity, and confidence. Through free quizzes, interactive tools, and monthly workshops, 6th Sense Connection helps individuals on their path to self-discovery, teaching them to trust their intuitive gifts and develop their spiritual practices.

A Community of Like-Minded Souls

6th Sense Connection is also proud of its commitment to fostering a supportive and inclusive community. The brand’s Inner Circle Membership, a free community space, invites individuals to join a network of like-minded spiritual seekers. The membership provides access to a variety of free workshops, live sessions, and exclusive content, helping individuals develop their intuitive skills while building connections with others on a similar journey.

Unlike many other spiritual platforms that focus on profit, 6th Sense Connection has built a reputation for focusing on service. The company regularly offers free resources to ensure that spiritual growth remains accessible to everyone, regardless of financial background. This commitment to integrity over profit has earned 6th Sense Connection a loyal following, with clients often describing the brand as a trusted partner in their spiritual journeys.

6th Sense Connection’s Dedication to Spiritual Empowerment

The launch of the Oracle Card Mastery Bundle further solidifies 6th Sense Connection’s mission to empower individuals to walk their spiritual path with confidence and clarity. By combining award-winning products and practical teachings, the brand is giving seekers the tools to enhance their intuitive abilities and deepen their spiritual connection.

“At 6th Sense Connection, our goal is not to create dependence on our services but to empower our clients to trust their intuition and step into their full potential,” Anne-Marie explains. “The Oracle Card Mastery Bundle is a reflection of our dedication to providing tools that promote real transformation.”

As more individuals seek meaningful connections with their intuition, 6th Sense Connection continues to lead the way in offering resources that are both spiritually grounded and practically useful. The new bundle is not just about learning to read cards—it’s about connecting with Spirit, awakening your inner power, and stepping into the life you were always meant to live.

About 6th Sense Connection:

6th Sense Connection LLC was founded in 2009 by Anne-Marie, a sixth-generation psychic medium, with the goal of offering intuitive development, spiritual education, and soul-aligned products. The company transitioned to an online platform in 2013 and has since become a trusted source for psychic readings, spiritual tools, and educational resources. 6th Sense Connection’s products, such as the award-winning 6th Sense Connection Oracle Cards and the best-selling book Divination 101, have earned recognition from the Coalition of Visionary Resources (COVR) Awards for their practical, powerful, and spiritually grounded teachings.

