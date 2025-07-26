Google Photos Adds AI Features to Remix Photos and Convert Them into Videos

Google Photos is getting a significant boost in AI capabilities. On Wednesday, Google announced new tools that let users creatively enhance their photo memories, including turning photos into short videos and “remixing” photos into different artistic styles like anime, comics, sketches, or 3D animations.

All creative tools, both AI-powered and traditional, will now be housed under a new “Create” tab within the Google Photos app. This includes features for creating collages, highlight videos, and the newly launched AI effects.

Bringing AI to Billions

With over 1.5 billion users, Google Photos is one of the most widely used consumer apps, and these new AI tools will make AI accessible to a broad audience—including those less familiar with AI’s creative potential. Google plans to gather user feedback on the AI-generated outputs via simple thumbs-up or thumbs-down options to continually improve the experience.

The new photo-to-video feature uses Google’s Veo 2 AI model to animate photos into six-second clips. Users can select a photo and choose from two animation styles: “Subtle movements” or “I’m feeling lucky.” This tool builds on the trend popularized by apps like MyHeritage, making it easier than ever to bring old photos to life. The feature is rolling out now in the U.S. on Android and iOS.

Powered by Google’s Imagen AI model, Remix allows users to transform any photo from their gallery into different visual styles within seconds. This feature will launch in the coming weeks for U.S. users on Android and iOS.

AI-Generated Content Marked for Transparency

Outputs from both new AI features will include an invisible SynthID digital watermark to identify them as AI-generated, ensuring transparency. Videos will also carry a visible watermark, consistent with Google’s approach to AI content on platforms like Gemini.

The Create tab will officially launch in the U.S. in August, with Google promising to add more tools and enhancements over time. Meanwhile, YouTube Shorts is rolling out similar AI-powered effects and a photo-to-video tool powered by Veo 2, with plans to upgrade to Veo 3 later this summer.

What The Author Thinks As AI-driven creative tools become more widespread, it’s crucial that companies like Google maintain clear transparency around what is AI-generated and safeguard user privacy. While these features open exciting possibilities, they also raise questions about authenticity and consent that the tech industry must address proactively.

Featured image credit: PickPik

