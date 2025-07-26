YouTube Shorts Introduces AI Tool for Image-to-Video Conversion and New Effects

YouTube announced on Wednesday that Shorts creators will soon have access to new generative AI features, including an image-to-video tool and fresh AI effects to enhance their videos.

Turn Photos Into Videos

The image-to-video feature allows users to transform a single picture from their camera roll into a six-second video clip. YouTube offers suggested animations related to the uploaded photo. For example, it can animate a landscape, add movement to everyday pictures, or bring group photos to life.

In one demo, YouTube showed how a static image of a pedestrian signal zooms into a dancing version of the walking man symbol. This feature works similarly to Google’s Gemini offering and is reminiscent of Meta’s Animate tool in its Edits app.

The tool will roll out in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand over the coming week, with plans to expand to more countries later this year. Notably, Google Photos is also launching a comparable image-to-video feature.

New AI Effects for Creators

Creators can now use new AI effects to turn doodles into artistic images or transform selfies into short videos—such as swimming underwater or twinning with another person. These effects are accessed through the “Effects” icon in the Shorts camera under the “AI” section.

These features are powered by Veo 2, Google’s AI model for video generation. YouTube ensures transparency by embedding SynthID watermarks and clear labels on AI-generated content.

At Cannes Lions 2025 last month, YouTube CEO Neal Mohan revealed that Google’s upcoming Veo 3 video generator—capable of producing both video and audio—will arrive on Shorts later this summer. He also noted Shorts now receive over 200 billion daily views.

Alongside these updates, YouTube introduced AI Playground, a new hub for generative AI tools, examples, and prefilled prompts. Creators can access AI Playground via the Create button and the sparkle icon, currently available in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Author’s Opinion These new AI tools mark a significant step in democratizing content creation, empowering anyone to produce engaging, professional-looking videos without extensive technical skills. However, as AI-generated media becomes commonplace, platforms must balance innovation with clear disclosure to maintain trust and prevent misuse.

Featured image credit: Mapletree Media

