Trump’s AI Action Plan Seeks to Block Chip Exports to China but Leaves Key Details Unclear

The Trump administration is focused on maintaining the United States’ position as a global leader in AI technology, both at home and abroad. At the same time, it aims to prevent foreign adversaries from benefiting from American innovations, a complex balancing act that requires careful policy planning.

Highlights from the AI Action Plan

President Trump’s AI Action Plan, unveiled Wednesday, underscores America’s current edge in data center infrastructure, high-performance computing hardware, and AI models. The plan emphasizes the importance of converting this advantage into lasting global alliances, while stopping adversaries from “free-riding” on U.S. innovation and investment.

Two main policy directions stand out: encouraging government agencies such as the Department of Commerce and National Security Council to collaborate with the AI industry on chip location verification, and building frameworks for enforcing export restrictions. The plan points out that while export controls exist for major systems involved in chip manufacturing, the component subsystems have yet to receive enough regulatory attention.

The administration stresses the necessity of imposing strong export controls on sensitive technology and encourages U.S. allies to align with these controls. It further suggests that if allies fail to cooperate, tools like the Foreign Direct Product Rule and secondary tariffs may be employed to enforce compliance.

Despite these intentions, the plan lacks detailed explanations on how international cooperation and enforcement will be achieved. Instead, it lays the groundwork for future export policies rather than immediate action.

Mixed Signals and Ongoing Uncertainty

Recent policy moves reflect inconsistencies. In July, for example, semiconductor companies such as Nvidia and AMD were allowed to sell AI chips to China after previous licensing restrictions had severely curtailed such sales. Earlier in May, the administration reversed a Biden-era AI diffusion rule that limited AI computing capacity sales to certain countries, just before it was to take effect.

While several executive orders related to AI are expected soon, it remains unclear if they will contain specific strategies or mainly focus on interagency coordination.

What The Author Thinks The administration’s AI plan illustrates the difficulty of balancing innovation leadership with national security. Without clear policies and consistent enforcement, the U.S. risks losing both its competitive edge and the trust of global partners. Effective leadership will require transparent, decisive actions that protect innovation while securing technology from misuse.

Featured image credit: Wikimedia Commons

