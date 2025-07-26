Retire in Panama Tours Announces New Small Group Tours and Total Access Pass for Expats

Exploring Panama with Retire in Panama Tours

Relocating to a new country can feel overwhelming, but for many retirees, Panama has become a popular choice for a new chapter in life. To make this transition smoother, Retire in Panama Tours offers a range of services designed to guide and support expats through their move. From intimate small group tours to a comprehensive Panama Total Access Pass, these offerings ensure that every client gets personalized and in-depth insight into what it’s like to live in Panama.

The 7-Day Cross Panama Small Group Tour: Live the Expat Life Before You Make the Move

One of the standout features of Retire in Panama Tours is their 7-Day Cross Panama Small Group Tour. This exclusive, semi-private tour allows participants to explore the diverse regions of Panama, giving them the opportunity to experience the expat lifestyle firsthand. The small group format, consisting of only 8 to 15 people, ensures that participants can ask questions, engage with relocation experts, and interact with expats already living in Panama. This experience is invaluable for anyone seriously considering retiring in Panama.

The tour covers everything from vibrant Panama City to serene locations like the Chiriquí Highlands. It provides an opportunity to learn about Panama’s diverse climates, cost of living, and healthcare system, and to discover neighborhoods that might be the perfect place to retire. Guests will also benefit from the extensive knowledge of Retire in Panama’s team of relocation experts who have a combined experience of over 30 years helping expats make their move to Panama.

Discover the Chiriquí Highlands A Gateway to Retirement

For those specifically interested in exploring Panama’s tranquil highlands, Retire in Panama Tours offers the 3-Day Chiriquí Highlands Tour. This tour gives participants a closer look at one of the most serene and scenic regions of Panama, perfect for those looking to retire away from the hustle and bustle of city life. The Chiriquí Highlands are known for their cooler climate, stunning views, and welcoming expat community.

As part of this tour, participants will meet local expats who have already made the move to the region. These interactions provide valuable insights into what it’s like to live in the area, as well as practical advice on finding housing, healthcare, and navigating daily life in this unique environment. The Chiriquí Highlands Tour is designed to give those interested in a peaceful retirement the tools they need to make an informed decision.

Panama Total Access Pass A Personalized Approach Without the Tour

For those who prefer a more customized approach without joining a group tour, Retire in Panama Tours offers the Panama Total Access Pass. The product includes a lifetime Member’s Area, online guide, with a collection of all the expert contacts in Panama that you will need to make the move. A 460-page hardcover book shipped to you, with everything you will need to do laid out for you. Additionally, the complete support of Oscar, Megan, and Rod, including priority email support, video calls, and more. This option provides clients with individual attention from the relocation experts, guiding them through every aspect of the relocation process, from initial planning to final execution. The Total Access Pass offers access to the team’s knowledge base and personalized support, including private Zoom calls, phone consultations, and a tailored moving checklist to ensure every detail is covered.

This service is perfect for individuals or families who want more one-on-one support as they explore their relocation options in Panama. Whether clients need advice on healthcare, real estate, or simply want to better understand the culture, the team at Retire in Panama Tours is available every step of the way.

Why Choose Retire in Panama Tours

Retire in Panama stands out in the relocation industry due to its personalized service, small group tours, and highly qualified team of relocation experts. Unlike larger tour groups, Retire in Panama offers a more intimate and tailored experience. The small group size ensures that each participant can enjoy in-depth discussions with experts and local expats, making it easier to understand what life in Panama is really like.

Additionally, the company’s commitment to providing unparalleled after-tour support is one of its strongest differentiators. Clients not only receive a comprehensive experience during the tours but also ongoing assistance even after the tour concludes. The relocation experts remain available for follow-up questions, making the transition to Panama as smooth as possible.

“Moving to a new country is a big decision, and we want to ensure our clients feel confident and well-prepared every step of the way,” says Rod Larrivee, the co-founder of Retire in Panama Tours. “Our goal is for each of our clients to feel like a ‘Happy Expat in Panama’ by providing them with the tools, knowledge, and support they need to make this transition seamless.”

What Makes Retire in Panama Tours Different

Small Group Experience: With only 8 to 15 people per tour, guests benefit from a more personal and interactive experience. Qualified Relocation Experts: The team at Retire in Panama Tours brings over 30 years of combined experience helping expats relocate to Panama. The team is based in Panama, providing expert local knowledge to ensure a smooth move. Best After-Tour Support: Clients receive exceptional after-tour support with direct access to relocation experts via email and phone. This ensures that every detail of the move is addressed, even after the tour concludes.

About Retire in Panama Tours

Retire in Panama Tours offers a comprehensive, personalized approach to relocating to Panama. Specializing in small group tours and the Panama Total Access Pass, the company provides expert guidance and support to individuals and families looking to move to Panama. With a team of experienced relocation professionals and a commitment to offering the best customer service, Retire in Panama Tours is dedicated to helping clients live the expat life with clarity and confidence.

Media Contact

Rod Larrivee

Retire in Panama Tours

Email: info@retireinpanamatours.com

Website: Retire in Panama Tours

Facebook: Retire in Panama

Instagram: Retire in Panama

YouTube: Retire in Panama YouTube Channel