LLONG Mainnet Beta: Computational Power Redefined in the USDL Era

In the depths of the digital economy, those who build stable infrastructure will be the ones to endure. In late July, the LLONG Mainnet Beta officially begins, and the USDL stablecoin ecosystem launches in tandem. Together, they mark the start of a system-level upgrade redefining compute assets and liquidity flows.

Returning to the Core of Public Chains: A Trustworthy Carrier for Value Flow

The launch of LLONG is not a superficial tech upgrade—it’s a strategic answer to the growing need for a computing value network. In a fragmented compute environment, atomic connections across networks, assets, and applications demand a foundational layer that’s open, secure, and built on long-term consensus.

LLONG starts with asset mapping. Whether native assets like RAM and DePIN or future external integrations, all can be seamlessly mapped and unified on-chain. This enhances asset liquidity, composability, and scalability—reaffirming the original mission of public chains: to be credible infrastructure for value flow.

USDL Is More Than Just a Stablecoin

SOLLONG doesn’t see USDL as a traditional “peg”—but as a compute-anchored value system. In a layered on-chain economy, the role of stablecoins expands beyond transactional intermediaries—they become foundational to DeFi infrastructure.

USDL series assets, launching alongside LLONG Mainnet Beta, are designed not just for yield anchoring and high liquidity. They unlock new capabilities in strategy automation, liquidity mining, AI quant systems, and cross-chain financial flows.

USDL is not passively pegged—it actively generates yield. Not a workaround, but a system feature. In the future, it will be the bridge between compute value and capital liquidity, empowering digital payments, financial coordination, and programmable assets across the LLONG ecosystem.

Stablecoin Nodes × Cross-Chain Nodes: A New Paradigm of Network Governance

Alongside LLONG Mainnet Beta, SOLLONG introduces a dual-node identity system:

Stablecoin Nodes stabilize the output and value of USDL and maintain compute-backed supply integrity.

stabilize the output and value of USDL and maintain compute-backed supply integrity.

Cross-Chain Nodes support seamless asset bridging, ensuring multi-chain liquidity and interoperability.

support seamless asset bridging, ensuring multi-chain liquidity and interoperability.

These are not mere technical functions—they represent a systemic approach to ecosystem resilience. Based on real-time compute anchoring and liquidity release ratios, node identities dynamically adjust, making each node an active regulator rather than a passive participant.

This structural design empowers SOLLONG to withstand volatility and ensures a self-adjusting governance framework for long-term sustainability.

10-Day Window: Countdown to Full Network Activation

The LLONG Mainnet Beta test window spans 10 days, during which the USDL high-yield pool is unlocked. Users can participate via RAM, DePIN, and other modules to experience LLONG’s compute asset logic and unified liquidity design.

This marks the final phase of technical testing—and the beginning of full ecosystem integration.

After this phase, node identities will be finalized based on on-chain compute anchoring metrics. SOLLONG will then fully activate its stablecoin pools, node logic, incentive models, and decentralized finance applications—providing a robust infrastructure for users and builders alike.

A Network for Those Who Build Beyond Cycles

SOLLONG doesn’t pursue short-term hype. We design mechanisms that are sustainable, composable, and cycle-resistant.

USDL is now etched into the LLONG chain as the first native asset system. And you—are invited to shape its future.

For those seeking stable value, credible assets, and long-term yield,

the LLONG Mainnet Beta opens a new chapter in compute-powered finance.

The next era begins now.