Bridging Global Capital with African Opportunity

Amne Suedi, an international lawyer, investment adviser, entrepreneur, and diplomat, has forged a path that connects global capital to strategic investment opportunities in Africa. As the founder of Shikana Investment and Advisory, she has played a pivotal role in facilitating over USD 300 million in investments in Eastern and Southern Africa, Switzerland, and the USA. What sets her apart is not just her expertise in investment and law but her unique understanding of both international finance and the local African market, which she uses to guide strategic, sustainable growth.

Starting her career in Switzerland, Amne honed her expertise in finance and banking, advising large financial institutions like Capital Dynamics and Pictet Group. However, it was her decision to move beyond the comfort of Switzerland’s financial sector that truly defined her career. Since founding Shikana Investment and Advisory in 2014, she has used her background to help entrepreneurs, financial institutions, and governments structure investments that are not only commercially viable but socially responsible.

Shikana’s Impact: Over USD 300 Million in Investment

Shikana Investment and Advisory has built an impressive portfolio by combining legal precision with an in-depth understanding of the local African markets. With a clientele that includes multinational companies like Scania, Capital Drilling, and Oryx Gas, as well as private equity firms, Amne’s firm has been at the forefront of driving sustainable investments in Africa.

Amne’s strategic advisory services have helped facilitate investments in diverse sectors, including hospitality, energy, transport, and finance. Her focus on structuring investments for sustainability and long-term impact has helped both small and large businesses navigate the complexities of the African market. As a result, Shikana has become synonymous with impactful and strategic advisory in both East Africa and internationally.

The Power of Local Insight in Global Investment

Amne’s commitment to Africa goes beyond simply facilitating investments. Her deep-rooted understanding of the continent’s unique needs and potential is what makes her approach stand out. For her, investing in Africa is about more than just capital—it’s about creating structures that empower African businesses to thrive in the global market.

A key aspect of her work involves advising over 100 small businesses and entrepreneurs in Africa, helping them become investment-ready by advising on due diligence, funding, and scaling. This hands-on support is part of her broader vision to shift the narrative around Africa’s investment opportunities—emphasizing its potential for growth rather than focusing solely on its challenges.

Empowering African Entrepreneurs: The Role of Legal Tech

In addition to her investment advisory work, Amne has taken steps to empower entrepreneurs with the legal knowledge they need to succeed. This led to the creation of Know My Legal, a legal tech platform designed to help African businesses navigate complex legal systems and make informed decisions about their investments. By equipping entrepreneurs with the tools to protect their businesses and secure funding, Amne is working to ensure that African entrepreneurs are not only aware of their rights but also have the capacity to scale with confidence.

Through initiatives like Know My Legal, Amne is helping create a more transparent and sustainable entrepreneurial ecosystem in Africa, where businesses are better equipped to attract global capital while remaining firmly rooted in the region’s realities.

Advocacy and Leadership: Shaping Africa’s Future

Amne’s influence extends beyond her work at Shikana. Her leadership roles in key advisory bodies reflect her ongoing commitment to shaping Africa’s future. As a board member of the Tanzania Investment Centre (TIC) and a contributor to Tanzania’s Vision 2050, Amne is helping shape national policies that will determine the future landscape for foreign and local investment in the region.

Furthermore, her appointment as Honorary Consul of Switzerland in Zanzibar highlights her position as a critical connector between Europe and Africa. Through this role, Amne promotes trade and investment between Switzerland and Zanzibar, acting as a conduit for collaboration between the two regions.

Redefining Africa’s Investment Future

Amne’s story is not just one of personal success—it is also about redefining Africa’s role in the global investment landscape. She champions a new approach to African investment, one that prioritizes sustainability, local empowerment, and strategic partnerships over short-term returns.

In her own words:

“Africa doesn’t need saviors — it needs strategic partners. That’s the mindset I bring to every client, every investment, and every conversation.”

Amne’s work and dedication have earned her recognition, including awards like the TOP 100 Executive List 2022, where she ranked 42nd among CEOs in Tanzania, and the 2023 recognition as one of the TOP 50 Women in Management in Africa. These accolades reflect her influence in reshaping Africa’s investment landscape and her unwavering commitment to empowering local businesses while fostering international collaboration.

Her journey continues to inspire a new generation of African entrepreneurs and investors who are shaping a future defined by sustainable and impactful investments.

Award Announcement: Swiss Shikana Investment and Advisory Recognized as Most Trusted Expert for Foreign Direct Investment in East Africa of 2025

Amne Suedi’s unwavering dedication and expertise in foreign direct investment (FDI) have earned Swiss Shikana Investment and Advisory the prestigious title of Most Trusted Expert for Foreign Direct Investment in East Africa of 2025 . This accolade highlights the firm’s outstanding role in facilitating over USD 300 million in investments across East and Southern Africa, Switzerland, and beyond.

Amne’s unique ability to bridge global capital with local opportunities has positioned the firm as the go-to expert for investors seeking to unlock East Africa’s immense potential. Her commitment to sustainable, impactful investments continues to set Swiss Shikana apart in the competitive investment advisory landscape.

About Swiss Shikana Investment and Advisory

Swiss Shikana Investment and Advisory, founded in 2014 by Amne Suedi, is a leading legal and investment advisory firm that focuses on facilitating foreign investments into Africa. With a strong presence in Switzerland and Tanzania, the firm offers services to entrepreneurs, financial institutions, and multinational corporations. The firm specializes in market entry strategies, strategic acquisitions, tax compliance, and legal advisory for investments across East and Southern Africa, Switzerland, and the USA.

