AI-Powered Virtual Doctor Patent Announced by BraineHealth AB

AI-Powered Virtual Doctor: A Revolutionary Patent to Transform Diagnostics

BraineHealth AB, a leader in healthcare innovation, is proud to announce the granting of US Patent 11,908,579 B2 in February 2024 for their AI-powered solution, Diagnosio. This technology represents a step forward in healthcare by offering a virtual assistant that intelligently supports healthcare professionals in the diagnostic process, recommending next steps based on available data.

The Core of the Invention: Enhancing Traditional Diagnostics

What sets BraineHealth’s AI technology apart is its ability to optimize diagnostic workflows. Rather than simply identifying conditions based on symptoms, BraineHealth’s AI system uses probabilistic models to suggest potential next tests or actions that may assist healthcare professionals in obtaining an accurate diagnosis. This approach aims to streamline the diagnostic process, potentially increasing efficiency by aiding doctors in decision-making.

“We believe this technology can contribute to a more efficient diagnostic process,” said Roger Svensson, Co-inventor and Founder of BraineHealth AB. “It also has the potential to be adapted beyond healthcare into other fields like finance, construction, and engineering.”

Built on Years of Research: The Foundation of the Innovation

The patent’s core technology originated from research by co-inventor Mikael Andblom during his Master’s thesis at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in 2018. Titled Improved Differential Diagnostics Using Methods in Machine Learning and Regression, the thesis laid the groundwork for an AI system designed to assist healthcare professionals in making diagnostic decisions. Through machine learning, the system mimics some aspects of expert diagnostic reasoning, achieving a 99% classification accuracy in simulated datasets. These methods, built using MATLAB, scale to handle complex real-world datasets, helping healthcare providers make more informed decisions.

Prime for Market: Vibrant IP Brokering the Future of Diagnostics

BraineHealth’s patent is available for sale or licensing through Vibrant IP, a leading US-based intellectual property broker specializing in AI and medical technologies. The healthcare AI market is expected to grow significantly, with projections indicating the sector will increase from $25 billion to $500 billion by 2032. As such, this technology presents a unique opportunity for businesses and investors involved in AI healthcare solutions.

The patent are now actively presented to leaders in telemedicine, AI healthcare, and diagnostics, all of whom recognize its potential. BraineHealth is now looking for licensing and partnership opportunities to bring this technology to the market.

The Diagnosio Advantage: Setting New Standards in Healthcare AI

BraineHealth’s AI technology is designed to complement existing healthcare practices by enhancing decision-making. While other AI systems such as Microsoft’s MAI-DxO and Tempus AI focus on analyzing symptoms or predicting conditions, BraineHealth’s approach offers intelligent decision support that aims to aid professionals in selecting the most appropriate next steps in diagnostics. This comprehensive solution helps ensure that healthcare providers receive real-time insights that may improve diagnostic accuracy and treatment planning.

Furthermore, the technology is adaptable and could be integrated into telemedicine platforms, hospital systems, and other healthcare applications, making it a versatile tool for improving healthcare delivery.

A Future of Smarter Healthcare: Ready for Market Adoption

BraineHealth’s Diagnosio platform offers an innovative solution that aims to improve healthcare diagnostics through intelligent decision support. While not intended to replace healthcare professionals, the platform seeks to assist in streamlining the diagnostic process and improving overall efficiency in healthcare delivery. The company is now exploring opportunities for collaboration with organizations that are ready to incorporate this technology into their operations.

The technology’s potential extends beyond human healthcare and into veterinary applications, demonstrating its versatility in diagnostic decision-making across various industries.

A Call for Investment and Collaboration

BraineHealth AB invites investors, technology companies, and healthcare providers to explore potential collaborations and licensing opportunities for this cutting-edge technology. With applications that may extend beyond healthcare, this breakthrough technology presents exciting opportunities for innovation across multiple sectors.

“We are eager to see how our AI-powered solution can be adapted for use in different industries,” added Roger Svensson. “We look forward to partnering with forward-thinking organizations that are ready to scale this technology and revolutionize their industries.”

About BraineHealth AB

BraineHealth AB is a Swedish company specializing in AI-powered diagnostic tools. Founded by Roger Svensson, a serial entrepreneur and medical physicist, BraineHealth focuses on developing technology designed to enhance the diagnostic process in healthcare and veterinary applications. The company’s flagship product, Diagnosio, provides real-time, data-driven decision support to healthcare professionals to help guide their diagnostic processes.

Media Contact:

Roger Svensson

CEO, Braine Health

Email: contact@brainehealth.com

